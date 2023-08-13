“There’s Pretty Good Football In America Too”: Tom Brady Has A Classy Response To Birmingham Reporter Asking About His Interest In “Real Football”

Tom Brady is more than just a football player – he’s a global sports mogul. With his recent investment in Birmingham City FC, he’s now making headlines in English football. During his time in Birmingham, the city’s energy embraced Brady, and he was seen rubbing shoulders with BCFC fans, who surely appreciate his support. In his recent interview, a Birmingham reporter tried to get the most out of TB12 by asking him about his interest in “real football” to which he had a classy response.

Brady’s interview with the reporter happened inside the St. Andrews Stadium where the NFL legend was with his longtime friend and BCFC chairman Tom Wagner. A few moments into the interview with Broadcaster Hugh Woozencroft, the American legend was struck with an interesting question that made Tom Brady think twice.

NFL Legend Tom Brady Gets Candid About His Involvement with BCFC

The ITV Football interview was taking place after the BCFC game at the St. Andrews Stadium. Co-owner Tom Brady was joined by his friend and BCFC chairman Tom Wagner. In what was rather an overcast evening, Hugh Woozencroft greeted Brady saying, “Welcome to St. Andrews”. Talking about the game Hugh said, “It was a remarkable day, emotional before kick-off and incredible sound made by the fans including when that penalty hit the back of the net as well”.

“It was a great day,” said an excited Brady who was overwhelmed by the atmosphere in Birmingham City. Hugh asked Brady, “What made you want to invest in Birmingham City? Are you a fan of what we call ‘real football’?” Quite a cheeky moment by Hugh Woozencroft trying to take a candid shot at the NFL great.

“Wait a minute, what are you talking about with this ‘real’ word, there’s pretty goog football in America too”. Brady continued, “You know, I’m a fan of sports, I have been playing sports since I was a kid and I have been a big fan of ‘your’ version of football too”.

Brady embraced the nature of European football and how he’s been following it along with his family for quite some time now. The veteran thinks that this is a good time to take his interest further in European football.

Tom Brady: More Than Just an Investor in BCFC

It’s not a publicity stunt as many are suggesting. Tom Brady isn’t just a passive investor in Birmingham City FC. The NFL icon is embracing the spirit of the game wholeheartedly. Watching the game, Brady got a taste of the excitement at St. Andrews Stadium when BCFC faced off against Leeds United, and it was a debut he’ll likely remember.

Brady didn’t hold back his enthusiasm for the club’s victory. He even took to Instagram to share the moment with his fans, spreading the joy of the 1-0 win. It’s quite evident that the quarterback’s involvement goes beyond the boardroom. Surely, he has invested in the team’s journey emotionally as well.

This experience highlights Brady’s commitment to the club and his genuine interest in English football. this gives us a refreshing reminder that sports passion knows no borders. When it comes to football, whether it’s on a gridiron or a soccer pitch, there’s pretty good action happening on both sides of the Atlantic.