“These Are the Moments I Get Annoyed”: Stephen A. Smith Wants Patrick Mahomes to Have Some Rest; Jeff Saturday Thinks Otherwise

It’s time for the annual late-season injury to Patrick Mahomes to give him and his dominant Kansas City Chiefs something to overcome. In Week 15, Mahomes was battered by the Cleveland Browns’ defensive front, and he suffered for it, picking up a high ankle sprain. Since Sunday, every sports debate show has been raging about whether or not Mahomes should rest in Week 16. The pundits on First Take were no exception.

On ESPN’s top sports debate show, they didn’t just discuss the topic, but did so with immense passion, as they often do. After former NFL center Jeff Saturday made the argument that the Chiefs should play Mahomes no matter what if the QB says he’s good to go, Stephen A. Smith said his piece on the topic.

“These are the kind of moments where I get annoyed with people like you [Jeff Saturday] and other NFL players or whatever. Of course, what you’re saying is right. That’s not the issue. The issue is about Andy Reid making that decision. We know Patrick Mahomes is gonna play if he can play… What’s the best decision for Andy Reid to make in order to ensure that this brother can possibly be healthy as the season progresses come playoff time?”

Smith went on to point out that the only reason for playing Mahomes at this point would be to ensure home-field advantage, which isn’t all that important for a player of Mahomes’ pedigree. They went on the road and won two playoff games on the way to the Super Bowl last year.

Should Patrick Mahomes play in Week 16?

This is not the first time Patrick Mahomes has suffered a late or postseason injury. It’s almost becoming a tradition. In the first round of the 2020 playoffs, he suffered a turf toe and a concussion. In December 2022, he suffered a foot bruise. He suffered a Grade 3 high ankle sprain in the first round of the 2022 playoffs and aggravated it in the Super Bowl. Now, he’s got another December high ankle sprain.

Mahomes barely missed a snap following all of those injuries, though. He’s only missed two games since the start of the 2020 season, both of which were for rest in the final week of the campaign when the Chiefs had nothing to play for.

Clearly, Mahomes is tough, and he does not like to sit on the bench or stand on the sideline. It’s also worth mentioning that his current injury is much less severe than the high ankle sprains he’s suffered in the past, as it is a Grade 1 sprain that is considered “mild”.

He also practiced in full on Tuesday. While it was just a light walkthrough, that says a lot about how his body is feeling, but also about his intentions for Saturday’s matchup with the Houston Texans. K.C. needs to win two of their final three games to retain the No. 1 seed, so this week’s contest is not without value.

However, how do you compare the value of home-field advantage with the value of a healthy Patrick Mahomes? After last season’s road playoff run, it’s clear that Arrowhead is not crucial to the Mahomian Chiefs’ success. The smart thing to do is give him the week off so that they can ensure the ankle heals properly.

If he re-aggravates the ankle against the Texans on Saturday, home-field advantage won’t matter. Without Mahomes, the Chiefs are barely even a playoff team, much less a Super Bowl contender.