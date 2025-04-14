Josh Simmons Landing Spots 2025: 4 Teams That Might Rope in the Ohio State OL

Josh Simmons enters the NFL Draft as a National Champion with the Ohio State Buckeyes, bringing with him a solid, albeit somewhat limited, body of college experience. While scouts and analysts would have liked to see more games on tape—especially against top-tier opposition—Simmons has still made a strong impression. Standing at 6’5″ and weighing 317 lbs, he has an ideal frame for an NFL offensive tackle.

Simmons is the kind of player who looks every bit the part of a first-round talent. He has the mobility and power with refined technique to compete at the next level. One of his biggest assets is his versatility—he has played at both left and right tackle during his time at San Diego State and Ohio State, making him an extremely helpful weapon on the offensive line. He’s also got explosiveness on his side, excelling in wide-zone running concepts,

Several teams could use a versatile, athletic offensive tackle like Simmons. Given his upside and immediate starting potential, it won’t be surprising if teams are lining up to draft the San Diego alum come draft day.

The Colts should be on the lookout for Simmons

As per the New York Times, the Indianapolis Colts need reinforcements in their offensive line after both center Ryan Kelly and right guard Will Fries departed in free agency. While the right guard remains a priority, the Colts do have some flexibility.

They could look to fill the gap with Matt Goncalves, who has experience at both left and right tackle, or even shift veteran Braden Smith inside to guard. However, this would require more depth at tackle, especially with their current tackles just a year away from hitting free agency. This is where Josh Simmons comes in.

He is versatile enough to fulfill the needs of the Colts. His ability to play both tackle spots at a high level makes him an intriguing prospect, especially for a team looking to give more protection to its quarterbacks. The Ohio State alumnus would be hard to pass up. With his high ceiling and athletic traits, he has the makings of a long-term Pro Bowl-caliber starter.

Indianapolis is currently keeping its quarterback competition open between Anthony Richardson and newly acquired Daniel Jones—both of whom will require solid protection to thrive in 2025.

The Colts have already shown strong interest in him by scheduling him for a pre-draft visit. While Indianapolis also needs to add a tight end, they can easily do so in the later rounds. As for trading down from their 14th overall pick, it’s a possibility, but if Simmons is available, passing on him would be tough to justify.

With pick No. 14, the Colts take the Simmons- prioritizing their current as well as future needs.

Kansas City Chiefs need bodies on O-Line to protect Mahomes

The Eagles’ pass rush exposed the Chiefs’ offensive line with their relentless pressure. They hurried and hassled Mahomes all night, and he had a hard time in the pocket, unable to execute passes with no time. It’s time for Kansas City to fill the trenches sooner rather than later.

Last year’s draft pick, Kingsley Suamataia, struggled mightily in his rookie campaign at left tackle, earning a disappointing 30.5 PFF pass-blocking grade. In response, the Chiefs signed Jaylon Moore to a two-year deal to man the left side, but he comes with limited experience, having played only 831 snaps in his career.

On the right tackle, Jawaan Taylor is under contract through 2026. But the Chiefs could save $20 million by releasing him after this season, making his future in Kansas City far from certain.

This is why drafting an offensive tackle like Josh Simmons makes perfect sense. This is where his rare athleticism, versatility, and long-term potential come in handy. While he’s capable of being an immediate starter, Kansas City should ease him into the NFL—allowing him the opportunity to develop behind veterans before taking over at either tackle spot in the near future.

With the 32nd overall pick, the Chiefs grab their offensive tackle of the future.

Simmons would be perfect for a team like the 49ers

The 49ers have plenty of needs heading into this draft, especially after losing several key starters on the defensive side of the ball. A defensive player should be an ideal target for them, but they can’t afford to ignore the future of the left tackle position.

Trent Williams has been one of the best left tackles in the league for years, but at 36, age is starting to catch up with him. At this point in his career, any season could be his last. The 49ers need to start planning for life after Williams—and this draft presents the perfect opportunity. Enter Josh Simmons.

The 49ers should draft and afford him a rare opportunity to learn behind a future Hall of Famer. Not only does Simmons share a similar frame and athletic profile to Williams, but his upside as a long-term blindside protector is immense.

Brock Purdy faced significant pressure last season, largely due to poor protection. If San Francisco is serious about extending him shortly, they must seriously invest in his protection too.

Drafting Simmons now would allow the opportunity to easily transition from Williams without taking a massive cap hit. Instead of paying big bucks to an aging and injury-prone veteran, they could invest in a rookie with Pro Bowl potential.

With that in mind, the 49ers could look to trade down from the 11th overall pick to somewhere in the 18–22 range. Getting him there could be ideal for them. In doing so, they would not only fill their need but also gain additional draft capital, which is ideal for team that wants to compete for the Super Bowl year in and year out.

The New England Patriots need to protect Drake Maye

The Patriots invested heavily in free agency this offseason, particularly in the trenches. They bolstered their defensive line, while on offense, they made a series of key additions to strengthen the protection around their young quarterback.

The Past signed veteran interior lineman Wes Schweitzer, who has a 62-game experience of playing at both guard spots. They also brought in right tackle Morgan Moses and addressed the center position by adding Garrett Bradbury, a steady veteran with 88 career starts. However, one still have a massive hole at Left tackle.

Vederian Lowe struggled to perform in that position, earning just a PFF score of just 54.0. New England must invest in protecting Drake Maye’s blindside as he takes over as the full-time starter.

While LSU’s Will Campbell has been repeatedly linked to the Patriots as a potential first-round pick, many believe Josh Simmons is the better long-term prospect.

If it weren’t for a patellar injury that limited him to just six games last season, Simmons might be ranked higher on most draft boards. Even so, he still earned an honorable mention All-Big Ten honor in 2024. If his medicals check out, Simmons should be squarely on the Patriots’ radar.

Mike Vrabel paid close attention to Simmons during his Pro Day, making drafting him a real possibility. Vrabel is a former Buckeye and could influence the Patriots’ decision-making—especially if both Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter are already off the board.

New England sits at 4th in the draft order. So there is a chance they would trade-down. This would allow them to pick up additional draft capital and still land Simmons later in the first round.

Other teams that could be interested in the San Diego alum include the Jets, Cardinals, and Seahawks—franchises all looking to replenish their offensive lines with an elite and versatile prospect.

Despite playing just 32 games over his three-year college career—including only six last season—Simmons’ raw tools, athleticism, and technique make him a compelling option.

However, the biggest obstacle surrounding Simmons is his health. A knee injury made him miss 10 games last season, leaving scouts with limited recent film and red flags about his durability. While this may deter some teams, if his medical evaluations check out, Simmons has the talent and upside to be a day-one starter. For teams drafting in the middle rounds, he could be a bargain