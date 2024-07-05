“They Are Hungry”: Patrick Mahomes Gets Real on Chiefs’ Preparations for a Three-Peat

The upcoming NFL season, which will kick off in September, is already creating excitement, and a major reason is Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs’ attempt at a historic three-peat. No team has won three consecutive Super Bowls since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, and the pressure is on the Chiefs to dethrone the Packers, who held the title from the 1960s (1965-1967). The excitement is reaching a fever pitch as Mahomes himself gears up for a rare and exclusive interview on Riggle’s Picks.

Advertisement

During the podcast, Mahomes candidly shared his excitement for the upcoming season, noting a lighter feeling in the air compared to the pressure cooker of the past. Winning those back-to-back Super Bowls seems to have taken a weight off his and the team’s shoulders. It’s a big change from the 2023 season where every game felt like a do-or-die situation.

“I actually just got back from practice right now. It’s awesome to see the energy. Even from last year to this year, you can just tell that everybody is even hungrier. Last year, it was like, “Let’s do this back-to-back,” everybody was so tense and we needed to be perfect with every little thing.”

Mahomes particularly credited coach Andy Reid and GM Brett Veach for cultivating a new atmosphere in KC, blending veterans with hungry newcomers—a great opportunity to chase history with a potential three-peat.

Speaking of the team’s composition, Patrick also mentioned a super-fast and versatile athlete from Britain, originally a rugby player (Louis Rees-Zammit), who could be a huge asset on special teams and potentially line up as a receiver or running back.

“He catches it like he’s catching a rugby, but he never drops the football. The best part about it is he works his tail off, understands he needs to get better, and needs to continue to work. The athletic ability is unreal. The 24 miles per hour wherever they clocked him in rugby is real, my boy is fast.”

Mahomes isn’t just excited about the new season because of the players, but also because of Coach Reid’s leadership. He enthusiastically talked about how Reid formulates intense practices that make the Chiefs a better team. That said, the QB is also super impressed with the Chiefs’ new offensive additions, Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown.

Mahomes Hails New Recruits Worthy and Brown as Chiefs’ Game-Changers

Xavier Worthy, a former star for the Texas Longhorns, is known for leaving defenders in the dust, and Mahomes is excited to add him to the already explosive Chiefs offense. The rookie receiver certainly fits the bill, boasting a record-breaking 4.21-second run in the 40-yard Combine. Thus, Mahomes can’t wait to unleash Worthy’s speed on the field when the 2024 season begins.

But it’s not just rookies that have Mahomes excited. He’s also been raving about Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, another blazing-fast receiver, who was signed by the Chiefs in free agency.

With that said, Mahomes is only 28 years old, but his trophy case is already bursting! He boasts three Super Bowl rings and two league MVP awards under his belt. If he can lead the Chiefs to win the championship again this season, a historic three-peat, well, that would undoubtedly solidify his place as an NFL legend.

Of course, Mahomes isn’t naive—the road to the Super Bowl is a warzone, not a cakewalk. Every team will be gunning for the Chiefs, more determined than ever to dethrone the champs. That means every NFL game will be a battle. But these guys aren’t the ones to back off.

The Chiefs have a standout offense, and the whole team pushes each other to the limit in practice. With that kind of fire in their bellies, the club is looking ready for another shot at the Lombardi trophy.