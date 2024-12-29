“They Are Not Going to Win 3 in a Row”: Terry Bradshaw Raises Eyebrows With Blunt Take On Chiefs’ Playoff Run

The road to a three-peat looks steady for the Kansas City Chiefs, who have already clinched the top AFC seed this season, with one week of regular season left. They are currently on a roll as the only one-loss team remaining, and as they have proven before, they can surprise in the playoffs. Four Super Bowl appearances in six years are a perfect testament to that. However, Terry Bradshaw isn’t buying what the projections are selling.

The former NFL quarterback, now pundit, believes that the KC Chiefs won’t even make it to the big game this season, let alone clinch a three-peat. In the playoffs, Bradshaw predicts the Chiefs will meet their match in either the Bills or the Ravens and get knocked out.

The biggest weakness he sees in the team’s current run? Bradshaw says it’s Patrick Mahomes getting rid of the ball quickly, knowing full well that the O-line can’t protect him.

“They’re not gonna win three in a row,” Bradshaw said when asked if the Chiefs were his favorite AFC contender this season. “See how quickly they’re getting rid of the ball now? I just think they’re gonna load up against a team like Buffalo, they’re gonna load up against a team like Baltimore, and those are the two teams that can beat them. And I think it’s gonna happen.”

Bradshaw is so convinced that the Chiefs won’t win it this year, he says that even with home-field advantage, they’ll lose in either the Divisional round or the AFC title game. His crew, on the other hand, wasn’t as convinced, all reacting with a long “whoa” when the former QB said the Chiefs aren’t going all the way.

It’s understandable why the crew, consisting of former players like Julian Edelman and Michael Vick, were somewhat skeptical of Bradshaw’s statement. The Chiefs have been injury-ridden all year, with their receiver room never catching a break—whether it’s Rashee Rice’s lawsuit, an injury, or someone else’s. Still, they managed to win week in and week out.

Last year, too, they started with a loss against the Lions, with key players on the bench. Struggles continued week after week, with players like Travis Kelce showing all 34 years of his age. Yet, they went on to win the Super Bowl.

This year could repeat history — and even make it. The Chiefs have shown up when it mattered, and lady luck has been on their side as well. The penalties say as much. So, counting out the team that went back-to-back and is heading into the playoffs again with a top conference seed would be nothing short of foolish.