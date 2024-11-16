mobile app bar

“They Did it, But for Jake Paul”: AT&T Stadium’s Curtains are Working, But Not for Cowboys

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
CeeDee Lamb and Jake Paul

CeeDee Lamb (L) and Jake Paul (R). Image Credits: Imagn Images and USA Today Sports

The AT&T Stadium is in the news for all the right and the wrong reasons. Last Sunday, the Cowboys home venue came under intense scrutiny during the Eagles matchup after CeeDee Lamb missed a crucial catch due to the glaring sun.

As a result, Jerry Jones was asked about the possibility of installing curtains, to which the Cowboys owner responded sarcastically with, “Let’s tear the damn stadium down,” during the Week 10 press conference.

While Jerry did not address the sunlight concerns, the organizers of the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul matchup did. They installed curtains for the high-profile clash at the AT&T Stadium on Friday. A viral video of this sparked reactions on X, with many fans calling out the Cowboys and owner Jones.

This fan posted an image of Jerry Jones and made the Jake Paul comparison.

Another fan posted a sarcastic comment by highlighting the home-field advantage.

This fan said the Cowboys can’t afford the curtains as they had spent $240M on Dak Prescott.

Notably, a fan pointed out the Cowboys’ poor form in the 2024-25 season.

Meanwhile, this user urged Jerry Jones to consider retirement.

It’s unlikely that the Cowboys will address the sun issue, as Jerry Jones has already expressed his disapproval. After the blowout loss to the Eagles (6-34), Jerry dismissed the idea of using curtains by asking, “What about the moon?”.

He also went on to add that the world knows where the sun is, and remarked “You get to know that almost a year in advance.” Jerry’s lukewarm response indicates his reluctance to address the curtain issue. 

With the focus shifting to the sunlight amid a dismal 3-6 season, Jerry knows the Cowboys are desperate for a win when they face the Texans on Monday night at the same AT&T Stadium.

Post Edited By:Nidhi

About the author

Nidheesh Kumar

Nidheesh Kumar

linkedin-icon

A passionate sports buff, Nidheesh is in his eighth year in the media industry. While he prefers to watch the sport without picking favorite personalities, he loves Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers - for the intensity and competitiveness they bring into the game. He was a fan of The New England Patriots during The Tom Brady era, and is curiously following Kansas City Chiefs quest to achieve a new dynasty. An avid consumer of podcasts and interviews, Nidheesh enjoys watching The Pat McAfee Show, Colin Cowherd Podcast, Let’s Go Podcast and Omaha Production, led by Peyton Manning. He is also interested in exploring the personal lives of players, to know them better as a human. From Gisele Bündchen to Taylor Swift - He follows what’s up with the celebrities and keeps a track on their journey. Outside work, Nidheesh enjoys watching films, reading good books, listening to his tracklist, traveling to mountains and his most favorite hobby is walking.

Share this article

Don’t miss these