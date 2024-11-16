“They Did it, But for Jake Paul”: AT&T Stadium’s Curtains are Working, But Not for Cowboys

The AT&T Stadium is in the news for all the right and the wrong reasons. Last Sunday, the Cowboys home venue came under intense scrutiny during the Eagles matchup after CeeDee Lamb missed a crucial catch due to the glaring sun.

As a result, Jerry Jones was asked about the possibility of installing curtains, to which the Cowboys owner responded sarcastically with, “Let’s tear the damn stadium down,” during the Week 10 press conference.

While Jerry did not address the sunlight concerns, the organizers of the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul matchup did. They installed curtains for the high-profile clash at the AT&T Stadium on Friday. A viral video of this sparked reactions on X, with many fans calling out the Cowboys and owner Jones.

This fan posted an image of Jerry Jones and made the Jake Paul comparison.

They finally did it… but for JAKE PAUL 💀 pic.twitter.com/XvpPoj5HIm — 💀🐸🦍🔥 BWWB – $FREN (@user11011001069) November 16, 2024

Another fan posted a sarcastic comment by highlighting the home-field advantage.

“It’s part of home field advantage” 😂 — Cheesepot (@Cheesepot613) November 16, 2024

This fan said the Cowboys can’t afford the curtains as they had spent $240M on Dak Prescott.

They couldn’t afford the curtains after spending $240 million on him. — Joshua Hartley (@JHartley2) November 16, 2024

Notably, a fan pointed out the Cowboys’ poor form in the 2024-25 season.

People actually want to watch this car crash, unlike the Cowboys — Partha Unnava (@internetstoic) November 16, 2024

Meanwhile, this user urged Jerry Jones to consider retirement.

RETIRE JERRY! pic.twitter.com/zvRNKTkL0Z — An 18 Year Old on Twitr (@YearOldOnTwit) November 16, 2024

It’s unlikely that the Cowboys will address the sun issue, as Jerry Jones has already expressed his disapproval. After the blowout loss to the Eagles (6-34), Jerry dismissed the idea of using curtains by asking, “What about the moon?”.

He also went on to add that the world knows where the sun is, and remarked “You get to know that almost a year in advance.” Jerry’s lukewarm response indicates his reluctance to address the curtain issue.

With the focus shifting to the sunlight amid a dismal 3-6 season, Jerry knows the Cowboys are desperate for a win when they face the Texans on Monday night at the same AT&T Stadium.