“They Made a Huge Mistake”: Josh Allen and The Bills May Regret Stefon Diggs Trade, Warns Robert Griffin III

Recently, the Bills traded Diggs to the Houston Texans, leaving behind a huge gap in their offense. Now, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has issued a warning to the Buffalo Bills stating they might regret trading away star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Why is this such a big deal? Well, according to RGIII, Diggs played a crucial role in Josh Allen’s success as the Bills’ quarterback. Since joining the team in 2020, Diggs and Allen formed a partnership, making big plays and winning games together.

Griffin believes that even when Diggs wasn’t putting up flashy numbers in the last season, his presence on the field itself helped the team’s offense. He was more of a secret weapon, and the opposition teams usually saw him as a threat to their defense.

“The Buffalo Bills just made a huge mistake trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans for a 2025 second round pick….The bottom line is a number one wide receiver always helps the quarterback and Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs were way better together than they ever were apart.”

Diggs in his four seasons with the Bills, earned four Pro Bowl nods. Moreover, he started his 65 of 66 games recording 445 receptions on 5,372 yards with 37 touchdowns. However, his last season was a bit disappointing where he had 1,183 receiving yards with a receiving success rate if 55. Moreover, his dropped catch also led the Bills to lose the Divisional Round Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, RGIII suggests that Diggs’ trade might have something to do with disagreements between him and the coaching staff or maybe the team no longer needed him. Stefon Diggs landed up in a controversy, for missing out on a mandatory team practice in the 2023 offseason. Following which it was reported there was a riff going on between Diggs and the Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

According to Robert Griffin III, the Bills would need to find a replacement for Diggs as soon as possible, if they want to achieve next season. Luckily, the upcoming draft boasts a deep pool of talented wide receivers, and the Bills might draft one in the first round.

However, it’s not just about finding a replacement for Diggs as QB Josh Allen would also need to step up his game and prove that he can excel without a true number-one wide receiver. It will be a challenge that his biggest rival, Patrick Mahomes, successfully tackled after Tyreek Hill left the Chiefs to join the Dolphins in the 2022 season. Allen too would need to follow the same if the Bills want to remain competitive.

Jim Jackson Discusses Buffalo Bills’ Strategic Move

The basketball legend Jim Jackson appeared on “The Rich Eisen Show,” and discussed the Stefon Diggs trade to Houston. Jackson pointed out that the Buffalo Bills may have made the trade because they believe it’s the right time to make a change, especially with the NFL draft approaching.

By trading Stefon Diggs and releasing Gabe Davis the Bills are hitting the reset button, particularly at the receiver position. Jackson highlighted the fact that the upcoming draft is stacked up with talented wide receivers, providing the Bills with a good opportunity to bring in fresh talents.

With the 28th overall pick, the Bills can draft talented wide receivers such as Texas’ WR Xavier Worthy, Georgia’s WR Adonai Mitchell, or LSU’s Brian Thomas. They need to build a strong offense around their quarterback, Josh Allen, who is seen as having his best years still ahead of him as he continues to improve and enter the prime of his career.