A Year Before His NIL Value Crossed $4,500,000, Deion Sanders’ Son Shedeur Had Gifted His Entire Team Beats by Dre Headphones

Shedeur Sanders has been making some serious waves in the college football scene and has mostly stepped out from the shadow of his father Deion Sanders. His NIL valuation currently stands at a whopping $4,500,000, which is a further testament to his prominence as a college football athlete.

The Sanders family is a stylish one, and they love splurging on their drip. Young Sanders shared this love for fancy gear with his entire team last year. A year before his drastic jump in his valuation, Shedeur had gifted his team at Jackson State stylish Dr. Dre headphones. Needless to say, all of Shedeur’s mates at that time were left thrilled upon receiving the gifts.

Shedeur Sanders Drips Out His Entire Team with Matching Headphones

Before the father-son Sanders duo were making waves at Colorado, they were making waves with the Jackson State Tigers. In a video from the previous year, Shedeur Sanders can be seen addressing his team before their game with Memphis. Sanders says “We gotta look the same“, before handing out red $300 Beats by Dre headphones to his teammates. The red headphones go perfectly with the Tigers’ red and blue jersey. The room exploded as his teammates gathered around to collect their gifts.

“To my brothers, we’ve put in the work now it’s time to show everyone what we are made of,” Shedeur Sanders shared on social media. “Let’s be legendary this season,” he added. Shedeur is raking in some big numbers not only on the field but off the field as well with his mouth-watering NIL deals, including one with Dr. Dre.

A Drop in the Rankings?

According to ON3, Shedeur currently ranks second on NIL valuation, right behind high school basketball player Bronny James. Sanders’ valuation has seen a whopping 225% increase since last year, when he stood at 1.5M and seventh on the rankings.

His consistent performance this season and lucrative deals with big names like Under Armour, Mercedes, and Brady have helped his valuation shoot up. The Sanders family also featured in a KFC commercial last month. Shedeur currently ranks number one on the NIL valuations in college football. All eyes are on Colorado this season, and the father-son duo have a lot to prove.

While still an impressive valuation, Sanders’ numbers saw a drop of $700,000 dollars, falling from an all-time high of $5.1M, after a devastating 42-6 loss against the Oregon Ducks. After the Buffs’ loss to USC on Saturday, is Shedeurs valuation at threat of falling even further?