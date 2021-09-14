“They thought I was going to egg his house”: When Peyton Manning cussed out a referee and the NFL was afraid to let him apologize

HOF QB Peyton Manning once cussed out a referee. The NFL refused to give Peyton the ref’s address in order to write him an apology.

Peyton Manning is one of the best quarterbacks to play in the NFL. Drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 1998, he was one of the best prospects we had ever seen, and he definitely lived up to all the expectations. He won the NFL Most Valuable Player award five times (2003, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2013), more than any other player in NFL history.

Manning has won the Super Bowl on two occasions, once with the Colts and once with the Denver Broncos. He was named Super Bowl MVP in 2007 when the Colts beat the Chicago Bears 29-17 to capture their second championship post-NFL-AFL merger.

Peyton and his brother, Eli, stole the show during the MNF broadcast of Raiders v/s Ravens

Peyton and Eli Manning were present on ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast of the Las Vegas Raiders v/s Baltimore Ravens match. They were cracking jokes about anything and everything they could find, including a hilarious skit enacting a conversation between Raiders QB Derek Carr and HC John Gruden.

Peyton Manning on MNF so far is like pic.twitter.com/7JCgIOL04N — Yeyo (@_Y3Y0_) September 14, 2021

The game was a classic. The two teams went back-and-forth the entire time, and regulation time ended with the score tied up at 27-27. The Raiders went all the way down the field only to get intercepted at the goal line. All hope seemed lost but another turnover from the Ravens gave them another opportunity, and Carr iced the game with a 31-yard TD to WR Zay Jones.

Peyton Manning discussed a hilarious story about him cussing out a referee

During the broadcast, Peyton talks about an incident when he cussed out a referee back in his day. The ref made a holding call against Manning’s team, in a game v/s the Miami Dolphins, and was treated to a slur by Peyton. Peyton said that he knew the referee and that he felt very bad for what he had done.

He later asked the NFL for the referee’s address, with the intention of writing him an apology letter. The league refused to comply with Manning because it was unnatural of star QBs to apologize to referees. They thought that Manning was going to egg the referee’s house. Hilarious.

Peyton Manning tried to write an apology letter to an official after cussing him out. NFL wouldn’t give him the ref’s address. “They thought I was going to go egg his house.” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Nxe4zVFzfy — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 14, 2021

The Manning brothers are two of the best personalities in the league and listening to them make jokes about the league is a treat for fans’ ears. We look forward to seeing more of them in future MNF broadcasts, using their wit to entertain the fans.