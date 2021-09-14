‘This is what Jon Gruden is saying to Derek Carr in the headset’: Peyton Manning and Eli Manning enact hilarious fictional skit between Raiders head coach and QB on MNF

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are back at it, making jokes about any NFL content they can find, and their latest victims were Derek Carr and Jon Gruden.

The Raiders and Ravens are currently playing each other in the NFL’s first MNF game as both teams will look to rebound from last year’s disappointments. For the Ravens, they’ll be trying to make it farther in the playoffs after a disappointing loss in the divisional round last year.

The Raiders, meanwhile, were in prime position to make the playoffs, but they collapsed late in the year, missing out on the postseason. The hopes are that they make it to the playoffs this year. Baltimore currently leads Las Vegas 17-10, but there’s still a little over a quarter left to play.

Peyton Manning And Eli Manning Hilariously Enact Conversation Between Jon Gruden And Derek Carr

While Jon Gruden and Derek Carr are communicating with each other through headsets and mics, Eli Manning and Peyton Manning are sitting up in a booth finding hilarious ways to crack jokes about them.

The two brothers enacted a skit in which they played out what they believed a conversation between Jon Gruden and Derek Carr would look and sound like:

“I’ve always wanted to play Jon Gruden. This is what Jon Gruden is saying to Derek Carr in the headset.” The Manning brothers showing us what the pre-snap conversation is like on ESPN2 and @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/76TK8aRPMw — ESPN (@espn) September 14, 2021

Peyton and Eli are some of the most entertaining personalities in the NFL world, and this skit was a perfect example of why. Derek Carr and jon Gruden do have their task cut out for them right now, needing to find a way to tie up the game with one quarter left. Carr is currently 18/32 for 168 yards, so things haven’t gone too well up till now, but anything can happen in this league.

