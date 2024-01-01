“They Want the Smoke”: Deion Sanders Refuses to Demonize ‘Media Attention’ for His Team’s Lackluster Show

As Deion Sanders made his way to Colorado, so did a barrage of TV crews and media cameras, bringing unprecedented media coverage to the football program. While many may see this nationwide spotlight on young college kids as damaging, the nine-time All-Pro doesn’t see it as such.

Coach Prime is not typically bothered by the attention. Therefore, he chose to speak of it in a positive light, emphasizing that young players desire such recognition. He also highlighted that he hasn’t ever met a college athlete, in his 34-year-long career, who doesn’t yearn for attention.

“These young men, they want the smoke. They want that love, that hype, that attention,” added Prime in his opinions about attention in his chat with PEOPLE.

But the classic Prime Effect comment came when he emphasized the need to train youngsters, to help them handle the bright glare of the cameras, as he said,

“You’ve just got to teach them how to handle it in that moment, but also allow them to understand now what shines — well, that same light gives heat, so it is going to be hot too, now.”

This isn’t Sanders’ first time, discussing the value of growth for youngsters. He aims to be an asset to society and instill similar values in the younger generation. However, he understands the consequences of public attention, having himself endured being under constant scrutiny for years.

Deion Sanders Preaches Responsible Handling of Media Attention

The Colorado Buffaloes under Deion Sanders had very high hopes for the season. Though they finished with a 4-8 record- three wins more than 2022, they faced challenges later. This prompted Sanders to express a desire for more privacy, especially in harder times.“You always wish that you had a little more privacy,” Sanders said in the interview.

In line with it, he acknowledged the downside of media attention, saying, “But the same thing that makes you shine will show your blemishes.” Notably, Sanders’s blemishes were visible too, as he recently broke up with Tracey Edmonds after a modest CFB debut.

However, apart from the personal chaos, Sanders has leveraged the media attention to his advantage. His strong leadership attracted celebrity fans such as Snoop Dogg and DJ Khalid, in addition to elite analysts like Stephen A Smith. His effective use of media brought more than $113 million to Boulder through heightened interest, which is an example of his masterful articulation.

The Colorado University even recognized his impact by introducing a ‘Prime Time’ class, ensuring benefits from his invaluable insights. So while liking the ‘smoke’ is all well and good, Coach Prime also issues a warning: If you want the attention, you gotta know how to deal with the smoke, a quality he’s mastered over his decades in the spotlight and now wields in his own favor.