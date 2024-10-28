“He’s Real, and I Trust Him”: Ex-Fiancée Tracey Edmonds Once Reflected on Her Love for Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders and his ex-fiancée, Tracey Edmonds, parted ways in December of last year after over a decade together in a loving relationship. According to the couple, it was an amicable decision — the two still consider themselves friends and have great respect for each other.

Advertisement

This isn’t surprising, as Deion and Tracey consistently uplifted each other when they were together; their open expressions of love for each other, even on TV, were clear proof of their strong bond.

For instance, during Coach Prime and Tracey’s appearance on Steve Harvey’s show back in 2022, Edmonds couldn’t stop blushing when asked what made Deion special for her. She described him as hilarious and full of life, who makes life interesting.

He was always his true self and never faked anything, which made her completely trust him, as that’s the bedrock of a healthy relationship. Tracey asserted that she brought peace into Deion’s life, and he did the same for her.

“He’s funny, and he keeps life fun. I mean, it’s exciting and then he’s real and I trust him. Trust is everything. It really is. We have peace together.”

Coach Prime echoed similar sentiments about Tracey, emphasizing the importance of trust in their relationship. He shared that Tracey trusts him completely, even with her own vulnerabilities, knowing he’ll always stand by her through thick and thin. Deion further revealed how comfortable he feels around her, appreciating the strength of their bond.

“Not just trust out there in the street, but I mean trust with her heart. Trust her if something ever happens, she know I got her. This is somebody I could tell myself to. I could lay down and close my eyes and get some real sleep as well as rest.”

Given how good they were together, it’s quite hard to understand why they ended their relationship. Let’s take a trip down memory lane and look back at their decade-long union.

Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds’ relationship timeline

According to People, the couple first met in 2012 when Deion attended a movie premiere party for a film produced by Tracey. The couple only had a limited interaction back then, but she left a lasting impression on Prime, who went on to obtain her number and reach out.

Deion kept things professional at first, taking her help in producing Deion’s Family Playbook, a reality series on his life and family members. Tracey didn’t know then she was going to become a big part of his life for the next decade.

The couple was in a long-distance relationship for most of their time together, even when they announced their engagement in 2019. However, Deion and Tracey never got to exchange their vows at an altar.

In a statement on social media, Edmonds stated that it was her decision to end the relationship. She explained that she wanted to focus on herself and prioritize her family, which includes her two sons.

“I want to clarify that it was my decision to end the relationship, despite any different narratives being presented. I’ve chosen to prioritize myself and my family, moving forward towards a future where I am valued, treated with honesty, and free to embrace the happiness and respect I deserve.”

It seems the spark in their relationship has faded, and the challenges of long-distance took their toll. While a future rekindling is possible, Deion’s current focus is on his sons and on leading the Colorado Buffaloes, where he’s now achieved Bowl eligibility with the team.