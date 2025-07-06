“They’ve Been Splitting Time Between New York and Nashville”: How Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Are ‘Soaking Up’ the Offseason

Absence, as they say, makes the heart grow fonder—and for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, that seems to be exactly what’s happened. Last year, the couple struggled to find quality time together due to their conflicting and demanding schedules. While Taylor powered through her globally acclaimed Eras Tour, Travis was deep into another intense NFL season. But things changed in December 2024 when Swift wrapped up her tour, just as Kelce entered his offseason.

Advertisement

That perfect timing gave the couple a rare chance to reconnect. According to the New York Post, they’ve been making the most of it, traveling together from New York to Tennessee and enjoying the calm away from the spotlight. A source close to the couple said they’ve been “soaking it all in” and using this time to truly bond, without the chaos.

This downtime has given them space to grow closer, and it’s showing. Insiders are calling this a turning point in their relationship. There’s something noticeably different: they seem more in sync, more grounded, and genuinely happier than ever.

“Taylor and Travis are soaking up every minute of this slower season together,” the source said. “They’ve been splitting their time between New York, Nashville, and a few quiet getaways, just enjoying each other’s company without all the usual chaos. There’s a calmness and ease to their relationship right now that’s been really grounding for Taylor and Travis.

Free from the grind of the NFL and the demands of a world tour, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have finally been able to enjoy each other’s company without the usual pressures or time constraints.

And they’ve made the most of it. Fans have spotted the couple all over, from attending a wedding together to enjoying a romantic night out in Palm Beach. They even took in the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers. In New York City, they turned heads while dining at their favorite restaurant, Torrisi.

Most recently, the duo made an appearance at Tight End University for the first time as a couple. Taylor fit right in, embracing the moment with enthusiasm. Many spotted her singing alongside Kelce and fellow tight ends like George Kittle, belting out tunes with passion and joy.

Many still believe Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship is all for show—a PR stunt designed to grab attention. But according to Kelce, that couldn’t be further from the truth. He insists they’re not chasing headlines; they’re simply living their lives and enjoying each other’s company. For him, it’s about sharing the things he loves with her, like sports. A big hockey fan, Kelce took Swift to the Stanley Cup Final as a way to introduce her to one of his passions.

With their two-year anniversary just a few months away, engagement rumors are heating up. Fans and media alike are buzzing about what kind of ring Kelce might choose, convinced it will be nothing short of spectacular. Those closest to the couple believe it’s not a matter of if, but when. Swifties, in particular, are sensing that a proposal is just around the corner.