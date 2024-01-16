“Maybe He’s Just Jealous of Goff’s New Fling With Detroit!”: Detroit Fans, After Booing Away Matthew Stafford, Predict Why Ex QB Was Acting Aloof

Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) talks to his teammates during the first half of the NFC Wild Card Playoffs between the Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

Matthew Stafford’ return to Detroit’s Ford Field was far from a warm welcome. He faced a torrent of pain instead of a parade. Eminem wished for him to not win a couple of days before, fans’ boos were so intense that he stumbled, and whatnot. It was a homecoming turned hostile garland. The jeers echoed as Stafford entered the field and persisted throughout the game.

Advertisement

Matthew Stafford, respecting the Detroit fan’s emotions, brushed off the boos from them after the game. He expressed happiness for the Lions’ playoff advancement and praised quarterback Jared Goff’s performance. Stafford remained unfazed by the crowd’s sentiments, focusing on leading the Rams to the Wild Card spot. He said, per NFL on CBS:

“I’m happy for the players. I’m happy for those guys. It was a playoff game. I’m not surprised that they were excited about cheering for their team, and I’m not too worried about anybody’s personal feelings towards me that were sitting in the stands.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFLonCBS/status/1746760763698467187?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans expressed various sentiments to Stafford’s post-game interview. One remarked on the perceived bitterness, suggesting a tinge of jealousy over Jared Goff’s success in Detroit. Another added a sarcastic response saying ‘aw, is he gonna cry.’ There were other loyal Lions supporters who disregarded Stafford’s situation, emphasizing Goff as their quarterback and celebrating the Detroit Lions‘ victory.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/justvanillaling/status/1746773844910596303?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WorldofIsaac/status/1746766486486561248?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/rav3p4rty/status/1746767074175668290?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Several fans observed Matthew Stafford enduring hits, even stepping on his shoulder, leading to concerns about player safety. Some questioned the absence of penalties for late hits, expressing disappointment in the supposed oversight of an “independent neurologist” for concussions.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_MLFootball/status/1746732980360405019?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ohrnberger/status/1746786029074608208?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Supporters applauded Stafford’s resilience while questioning the perceived lack of protective measures. Stafford’s return to his former home was less than successful. However, while many on the other camp might not want him back, there’s no other Quarterback that Rams HC Sean McVay would rather have.

Sean McVay Applauds Matthew Stafford

Sean McVay had loads of tensions surrounding his coaching future in the NFL just a year ago. So, it is justifiable for him to express pride in his team despite a Wild Card Round loss. Coach McVay discussed the lessons learned and the rediscovery of his passion in the post-game interview.

Sean McVay further shared how happy he was to see Matthew Stafford’s performance in the challenging environment of Ford Field. He credited Stafford’s leadership and guidance for putting the team in a competitive position this season.

“I wouldn’t want anyone else as our quarterback than Matthew Stafford. He was outstanding, gritty, gutsy, made tough throw after tough throw. The rush was barreling down on him, and he stood in there and was dropping dimes all day.” Coach McVay added, “We never would’ve been in this situation without Matthew Stafford’s leadership, guidance (and) resilience.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RamsNFL/status/1746753827233988966?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The dislike for Matthew Stafford wasn’t triggered by his gameplay but probably stemmed from a request for Detroit fans not to wear his old Lions jersey. Kelly Stafford, Matthew’s wife, defended him because that is what anyone would do. She also expressed Matthew’s love for the city and did not wish to see her husband feel discouraged before entering the Ford Field.

Although the game was marked by boos and rough play, the underlying sentiment among Lions fans is an acknowledgment and appreciation for Stafford’s significant contributions to the franchise in the past.