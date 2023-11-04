CBS Reportedly Makes More Than $500 Million in Ad Revenue by Selling 30-Second Ad Slots for Super Bowl LVIII in November

While there are still 99 days left until the Super Bowl LVII, the network company CBS, which will be broadcasting this grand jubilation, has broken a significant record. They managed to completely virtually sell out the advertising inventory, more than three months before the big game. Not only this, experts predict that CBS will be taking home a hefty sum as the advertisement price continues to rise.

Sports Business analyst Joe Pompliano recently took to X (formerly Twitter), shedding light on how the cost of a mere 30-second ad in the Super Bowl has changed over the decades. He also reported how the networking company will make more than a whopping $500 million this season from the big game.

CBS Sells Out Super Bowl Ad Inventory 3 Months in Advance

According to an article by Variety, the Paramount Global backed company has “virtually sold out” its advisory inventory. Even last year, it took till February, the month which hosts the Big game, to sell out last year’s stock. Notably, FOX held the rights last year. CBS has reportedly demanded $6.5 – $7 million per 30-second ad, just as FOX did last year.

Furthermore, FOX made more than $600 million last year from ad revenues, and their ads remained available till February 3rd, mere days before the Super Bowl LVII. CBS has outdone themselves this year, which was last seen in the 2019 Super Bowl, when the inventory was sold out by Thanksgiving.

Last year’s lowest Lombardi ad price was around $6 million, so it’s safe to say that CBS can very much reach the $600 million mark, just like last year. Nevertheless, Joe Pompliano recently revealed that the network is on track to exceed the $500 million mark in ad revenue while highlighting the price increase in ads.

Joe Pompliano Unveils the Rise in Ad Price Since the First Super Bowl

It’s no secret that the Super Bowl remains America’s most renowned annual event. As the audience grew over the years, so did the price of ads. According to Pompliano, the cost of a 30-second ad from the first Super Bowl in 1967 was a mere $42500. Fast forward to the 21st century, the ad price walloped over the $2 million mark. And this Super Bowl, it has skyrocketed to a whopping $7 million.

This year’s Super Bowl was nothing short of a roller coaster ride, as Patrick Mahomes clinched his second Lombardi. An estimated 113.06 million viewers tuned in for this event, and it will surely exceed next year’s event as well.