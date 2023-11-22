Shaquille Leonard Is Physically, Mentally & Emotionally Affected After Colts Exit; “Guess I Got My November Meeting”

Former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard talks to media after he was released by the team Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, before helping with a food giveaway in Indianapolis. “It was the biggest surprise ever but I don’t make those decisions,” Leonard said. “It was shocking.” Credit – USA TODAY Sports

In a shocking turn of events, the Colts have released their three-time Pro Bowler LB, Shaquille Leonard. This move has not only sent a shockwave throughout the NFL world but also left the 28-year-old player shocked and disappointed.

The 3x Pro Bowler has been urging the management for a November sit-down for a while now. However, it didn’t go exactly as he imagined it. Following the Colts’ bye week, Shaquille Leonard recently took part in a team photo when defensive coordinator Gus Bradley approached and informed him that he wouldn’t be playing the next week’s matchup against the Buccaneers.

Leonard was called back to the team facility the next day, where he was notified by GM Chris Ballard that he was being let go. The defensive team leader found it very surprising and vented his frustration in a recent interview. He called the sacking the “biggest surprise ever” during his chat with the reporters. The star LB also added that he found it very tough mentally and emotionally.

“It’s been very tough, mentally, physically and emotionally,” Leonard said. “But life goes on.“

Leonard felt very disappointed by the decision because he has contributed significantly to the team and the community. He further added that he would’ve been happy with a backup role as well.

An NFL Team Has to Pay a Large Sum to Acquire Shaquille Leonard

The NFL star still has two and a half years left in his contract with the team, which will incur a whopping $27.7 million in dead-cap charges. According to an article by NESN, a team has to pay a little north of $6 million to claim Shaquille Leonard for the remainder of the 2023 season.

His dues for the next three seasons will be $16.1 million, $19 million, and $19.6 million, respectively. Notably, he has no guaranteed money in his current contract but an injury guarantee for 2024 worth $6.5 million. According to Albert Breer, it’s highly unlikely that a team will sign the ex-Colts player, as he will be owed $1 million per game for this season.

The last two seasons haven’t been very kind to the NFL star. Leonard even admitted to rushing his recovery last year in June, which ended up re-injuring him later in the season. He returned this season as fit as a bull, yet played a career-low 70% of the team’s defensive snaps. He even slipped behind his LB teammate, EJ Speed. So, it will surely be interesting to see where Leonard’s journey leads.