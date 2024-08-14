“Think Anyone Will Notice?” Forgetting Pants Leaves Patrick Mahomes In A Hilarious Position

One of the defining traits of Patrick Mahomes’ greatness is his incredible game awareness. It is this game IQ that has helped him produce moments of magic out of nowhere. But as far as self-awareness is concerned, the Chiefs star seems to be lacking as the latest Mic’d Up video showed us the QB completing a training session with no pants on.

Minutes after entering the field and engaging in hygiene warmups, Patrick had the epiphany that he was missing something. The 28-year-old QB instantly realised that it was his padded pants that he was missing.

Surprisingly, he expressed childlike excitement at this fact and immediately ran to his teammates sharing his excitement of the day. “Oh dude, I didn’t put my pants on,” said Mahomes gleefully to his teammates.

The QB however was more concerned about no one noticing the missing pads. Hence he himself asked his teammates if they could notice the absent pads. “You think anyone notices? I forgot my pants pads.” After hearing a no, Patrick immediately ran to the coaching staff with childlike enthusiasm and proceeded to tell them about the missing pads.

Upon knowing that even they didn’t realise the miss, the Chiefs star concluded that his massive quads must have fooled everyone. “Maybe [they’ll] think my quads are so big that they look like pants,” hilariously declared Patrick.

But as soon as Patrick ended sharing his fun observation with his colleagues, he was asked to go put them on. He quickly went in and changed. As the sessions progressed, Patrick was seen hyping up his teammates by complimenting and pushing his teammates to do better on the field.

Patrick’s leadership was full on display and showed his remarkable ability to act like a child at one instance and instantly be the “big bro” of the cohort seamlessly. Mahomes’ training session demeanour based on the visuals was intense and mirrored his sentiments from a recent interview.

Training Is The Key To Threepeat, Believes Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes & Co. have a chance at etching their names in the history books this season by being the first team in NFL history to do a Super Bowl three-peat. Hence the pressure is at an all-time high for the Chiefs to make the most of the rare opportunity they have created for themselves.

So how do they plan to do this? Firstly, getting the squad selection right was the key. The Chiefs luckily have managed to crack the code by retaining their winning core and signing exciting talents like Xavier Worthy. What about any strategic or stylistic changes? As per Patrick Mahomes, it’s too premature to think along those lines.

In his appearance at SiriusXM’s NFL Radio, the QB confirmed that the desire to win the Super Bowl is sky-high. But currently, they are simply focusing on training and “getting better”. Hence it was not surprising to see Mahomes at his animated best cheering and advising his teammates because, for the Chiefs, the process is paramount.

That said, it will be interesting to see how the Chiefs manage the weight of expectations this season. All eyes will be on the Chiefs as the world is eagerly awaiting to witness history. Safe to say, we have a supremely exciting NFL season ahead of us.