“If Tom Brady Gets Six, I’ll Say Seven”: When Josh Rosen Foreshadowed His Demise By Going After The NFL GOAT

Tom Brady is definitely the quarterback any rookie will look up to, but be wary if you do. Josh Rosen has found this out the hard way.

Rosen was meant to be a star in the NFL. He was selected 10th overall in the 2018 NFL draft. Expectations were high at the time as Rosen was looking to become the next franchise quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals following the end of Carson Palmer’s tenure.

However, it didn’t work out like that at all. After only one year, Arizona decided that they were over Rosen after a horrific rookie season and took Oklahoma star Kyler Murray with the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. Remember when Rosen said this?

Josh Rosen wasnt happy about being the 10th pick, “There were nine mistakes made ahead of me” #NFLDraft #Cardinals #Arizona pic.twitter.com/C29acpBK3G — The Spotting Board (@SpottingBoard) April 29, 2018

So, that take completely backfired. After being released by the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like Rosen’s time in the NFL is up. However, that’s not the only bad take Rosen had.

Josh Rosen Ambitiously Tried To Go After Tom Brady, Showcasing Flawed Confidence

Confidence is great. It keeps you motivated and makes you determined to keep pushing yourself. Often, it’s better to have too much confidence than none at all. However, there is a limit and walking that thin line is an incredibly tough task.

Rosen was not up for it. From his comments about making sure he’d make the other nine teams who passed him over regret to his expectations for his NFL career, Rosen was always overstepping. As an NFL rookie you want to be ambitious, but you also need to know that everything can’t happen as fast as you think.

Perhaps that’s where Rosen messed. Shortly before being drafted, Rosen also made this bold take regarding where he set his career goals at.

“So I want to be the winningest QB in NFL history. I want to win the most games and most championships. I’d say six titles, but if Tom Brady gets six, I’ll say seven.” – Josh Rosenhttps://t.co/lOmnY4asG0 pic.twitter.com/lG91sdpENP — 247Sports (@247Sports) April 10, 2018

It’s safe to say that Rosen probably won’t be getting ‘seven’ any time soon. In his rookie year, Rosen would throw for only 2,278 yards with 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while compiling a 3-10 record.

He was given a second chance with the Miami Dolphins as many thought that a change in environment would help him out. That didn’t work either. Playing only three games, Rosen would throw one touchdown to five interceptions and was effectively benched the rest of the way out.

The 49ers also didn’t see much space for him on their roster after a disappointing preseason outing. Meanwhile, Brady is coming off his seventh Super Bowl win, reaching the mark that Rosen once set out for himself. Overconfidence truly may have been crux.

