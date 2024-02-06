Patrick Mahomes’ 6 Pack Abs aren’t Absent, They’re Just Hidden Beneath the Dad Bod, per the Kansas QB’s Own Admission

After the Kansas City Chiefs’ thrilling win over the Ravens, Patrick Mahomes was at it in the locker room with an impassioned speech. While his words were working as motivation for his teammates, Mahomes’ shirtless locker room picture stole the show on social media. The viral “dad bod” picture sparked a lively discussion and now we finally have some admission by the star quarterback.

As Patrick Mahomes took the stage in Las Vegas for media day, he had to be inquired about the viral picture. He was asked if he would rather have another Super Bowl or a set of six-pack abs. He made it clear that his top priority is winning another Super Bowl. However, he did not let the conversation about the “dad bod” slide through easily. Mahomes added, per NFL:

“I have a six-pack, it’s just under the dad bod. If you feel—there might be some skin there, but then underneath that, the six pack is there. You just gotta get real close and squint a little bit. I think you’ll see it.”

Although Patrick Mahomes was all smiles after answering the questions about his locker room picture, he also detailed how he’s set his eyes on a long and illustrious career like Tom Brady. He recognized the importance of taking care of his body during the press conference. However, the fans were overjoyed after hearing Mahomes’ answer and laughed their hearts out.

By that, he meant, prioritizing healthy living and working out to shed the “dad bod” shape. Mahomes knows the dedication he requires to maintain the peak physical form on the field. Probably the reason behind his insane workout routine.

How Does Patrick Mahomes Condition His Core?

Don’t be fooled by his “dad bod”, Patrick Mahomes has a rigorous workout routine to maintain his dedication toward his athletic prowess. His long-time trainer and founder of APEC in Texas, Bobby Stroupe, has kept the core of his regimen around medicine ball exercises. It doesn’t mean Mahomes is not lifting heavy weights, he deadlifts 550 pounds.

However, the quarterback has to be more focused on developing power from multiple angles, which further contributes to his agility and the powerful arm he has. Patrick Mahomes has a consistent and well-rounded med ball routine that he has to follow twice a week, all year round.

The routine consists of around 20 different exercises that challenge his strength and endurance, such as throws, rotational passes, and shot puts.

Mahomes even makes sure that he maintains a healthy lifestyle alongside the rigorous workout. His wife, Brittany Mahomes is also a fitness freak and helps him with a planned diet. In 2019, the Chiefs’ QB talked about his eating habits, thanking Brittany for the support she has shown his nutrition and fitness goals.

“Eating-wise, I’m blessed that my girlfriend is (big on) nutrition so she helps me out with that—she’s (about) fitness. I just try to eliminate some of the bad meals, the fast food, the foods that aren’t great for your body and don’t help you get the most out of it. I’m a picky eater, but I still try to eat healthy stuff like chicken, salmon, and all the (other) stuff I like a lot.” Per Man of Many.

Patrick Mahomes also made sure to include fruits like strawberries, oranges, and apples in his snack routine, which not only provided a boost of energy but also aligned with his overall dietary goals. Mahomes was able to maintain optimal performance by adopting this balanced approach to eating.