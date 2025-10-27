“Do We Need More Women in Football?”: Cam Newton Applauds Carlie Irsay-Gordon Amid Colts’ 7–1 Start

NFL ownership has long been a boys’ club, but a new era is quietly taking shape, led by women like Carlie Irsay-Gordon. Of the dozen female owners now holding significant power across franchises, few have made their presence felt quite like the Indianapolis Colts’ new CEO.

Since taking over following the passing of her father, Jim Irsay, in May 2025, Carlie has redefined what ownership looks like. Unlike nearly all her peers who prefer watching the game from a luxury suite, she’s on the sidelines, headset on, notepad in hand, listening to play calls and observing every strategic detail unfold.

Irsay-Gordon even attends meetings, questions decisions, and holds her football executives accountable out of the belief that leadership begins with understanding. And as it’s turned out, her approach has mirrored the Colts’ transformation on the field.

Under HC Shane Steichen, Indianapolis has soared to a 7-1 record, its best start in over a decade, and leads the NFL in total points (270) and scoring efficiency.

Daniel Jones, once written off in New York, has been reborn in blue and white, throwing 13 touchdowns to just three interceptions while guiding the league’s top-ranked offense. Even running back Jonathan Taylor is back to All-Pro form, while Michael Pittman Jr. continues to torment defenses with consistent brilliance.

For many, it is no coincidence that this resurgence began under Irsay-Gordon’s stewardship. And even ex-NFL MVP Cam Newton couldn’t help but take notice. On the recent episode of his 4th & 1 podcast, Newton addressed the shift he’s seeing and credited Carlie Irsay-Gordon for changing the tone of what ownership can mean.

“I’ve been seeing Carlie make her presence felt — yes, very much so,” Newton said. “Not a lot of times do head coaches want the involvement of upper management because they may feel they’re being micromanaged… but if I’m paying you, you don’t get to tell me how I should run my team.”

The Panthers legend was honest enough to admit that he was initially hesitant to discuss her involvement over concerns of micromanagement. But he has since come to see it differently, thanks to the Colts’ unprecedented success.

This observation made Newton ask a question that’s echoing across the league: “Do we need more women in football?… Does a woman’s presence provide a different element to not just football, but to sports … a male-dominated commodity … that we probably didn’t even know we needed?”

He didn’t leave it rhetorical. “Women are more detailed, more organized, more sharp… And with the addition of Carlie Irsay-Gordon, she’s brought a different culture to the table… the culture has definitely shifted, for sure,” Newton added.

As things stand, it’s hard to argue otherwise because the Colts just can’t stop winning and dominating their opponents. And at the heart of that, headset on and eyes locked in, is an owner in Carlie Irsay-Gordon who refuses to be a figurehead.