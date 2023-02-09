“Corny, Lame, Cruel”: Reporter Pranks Patrick Mahomes by Falsely Leading Him to Believe That he is Rihanna’s Favorite QB & Fans Are Livid

The stage is set, the teams are ready and we just can’t wait for the big night. Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles have been the two most consistent teams in the competition this season which makes this encounter a perfect setup for a humdinger.

While Eagles absolutely bulldozed the 49ers in their conference championship game, the Chiefs were not so convincing in their conference win against the Bengals. Moreover, the fact that a few close calls went in favor of Kansas City forced fans to re-trend ‘NFL rigged’ on Twitter.

Although it later turned into a meme, a better level of officiating is definitely expected on the night of the finale. As far as the odds are concerned, while Mahomes’ army were the frontrunners to lift the Lombardy trophy even before the 2022 season started, Mahomes’ ankle injury and Eagles’ incredible run have forced the team from Kansas City to come into the final clash as the underdogs.

Patrick Mahomes gets pranked by reporter

Leading up to the game, Patrick Mahomes had a brief interaction with the media where he touched upon a lot of things. However, one reporter decided to prank the Kansas City QB and while Mahomes ended up laughing about it, fans were certainly not amused.

“Rihanna recently came out and said that you are her favorite quarterback. Hearing that, how does it make you feel,” the reporter asked to which Mahomes replied, “It makes me feel great.”

“I have my family members more excited about the halftime show than the game. So whatever Rihanna says is like the Gospel so I am glad she gave me that honor,” Mahomes added. However, before Patrick could say anything more, the same reporter interjected and said, “she didn’t, I am just messing with you.”

“You got me up here smiling and smoking,” Mahomes then claimed before laughing hysterically. As expected, fans weren’t amused by the reporter’s antics. Here’s how they reacted.

That’s mean — Mac Jones’ Cookies (@MacJonesCookies) February 9, 2023

Brandon Marshall is cruel! — Nelson (@TheeNelDog) February 9, 2023

so lame — CBMSr (@sr_cbm) February 9, 2023

Quite corny. — Freddal (@fredddal) February 9, 2023

Mahomes was then asked about what he is chasing to which he replied by saying that he isn’t chasing any particular player but wants to give his everything in order to win as many games, as many championships as possible.

Patrick added that he feels blessed to be surrounded by players who are going to be Hall of Famers and that his aim is to play with them and for them with all his might so that whenever he retires, he can look back with no regrets.

