NFL

“This ball is too firm for the Patriots”: Aaron Rodgers proves that “Deflategate’ jokes will never get old as he takes a subtle shot at Tom Brady and the New England Patriots

"This ball is too firm for the Patriots": Aaron Rodgers proves that "Deflategate' jokes will never get old as he takes a subtle shot at Tom Brady and the New England Patriots
Snehith Vemuri

Previous Article
Andre Russell Run Out: Andre Russell gets run out in a bizarre manner during BPL 2022 match between Khulna Tigers and Minister Group Dhaka
Next Article
Rumours and details of an alternative Regional Tournaments in place of the DPC Winter Major 2022. Also a 20 team TI in works?
NFL Latest News
"This ball is too firm for the Patriots": Aaron Rodgers proves that "Deflategate' jokes will never get old as he takes a subtle shot at Tom Brady and the New England Patriots
“This ball is too firm for the Patriots”: Aaron Rodgers proves that “Deflategate’ jokes will never get old as he takes a subtle shot at Tom Brady and the New England Patriots

Although the “Deflategate” controversy took place almost seven years ago to the day, it is…