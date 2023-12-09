“This Is a Big Statement”: Fans Erupt After Deion Sanders Makes Bold Retirement Decision

Deion Sanders’ future in Colorado sparked many reactions earlier. Some headlines went to the extent of suggesting that his commitment to the team was purely monetary. However, Coach Prime has stuck with the program despite speculations about his interest in dominant programs.

Deion Sanders took the opportunity to dispel these rumors in a recent conversation with NBC News’ Savannah Sellers. He set the record straight by revealing his retirement plans, which came as a surprise to most fans.

In his chat with Savannah Sellers, Deion Sanders gave his honest opinion of why he chose Colorado Buffaloes. He first went on to talk about his love for coaching in football, clarifying his reasons for choosing the role.

“Let me tell you something, I love Boulder, Colorado and Colorado. I am not chasing finances, I’m not chasing the bank, I’m not chasing notoriety, I’m not chasing the hype. I love what I do and I do what I love.

Further in the conversation, Sanders confessed his love for Boulder, Colorado, and his bold retirement plans.

“And I love Boulder, Colorado. It is my desire to one day retire and just walk up, I will not walk up, I wanna ride up with a white horse with a black head in the sunset in Boulder, Colorado, winning a championship, no Championships, plural.”

Fans couldn’t keep calm as Sanders made these claims, as some appreciated Sanders for his love for Boulder.

Coach Prime has been an inspiration from the start. From his days of being an amazing sportsman, to now being a great coach, his presence has been unmatched. The sound of his retirement plans caused quite a turmoil, which obviously was unexpected for those who associate him with the bigger leagues in the future.

Deion Sanders Clarified on His Intent of Coaching In the College Landscape

As far as his coaching days are concerned, Deion Sanders has reiterated time and again that he wants to stay in the college football landscape. This is in sharp contrast to the speculations that the analysts have put forward for Coach Prime’s future. Skip Bayless, along with many others spoke about the possibility of Coach Prime’s transition to the NFL in the next five years.

“If Deion wins a couple of National Championships in the next 5 years, he will see if he can conquer the NFL.”

In a statement, Coach Prime clarified his intent on never joining the league. Again, he also stressed on the fact that he has a strict style of coaching that does not sit right with the NFL players.

Even as the season was on, the speculations of his transfer to other coveted programs like the FSU never stopped. His past connections to the Florida State football program were thought to be a strong premise for his transfer. However, even after the Colorado Buffaloes ended their season with an abysmal 4-8 record, Sanders has walked his talk by sticking with the team.