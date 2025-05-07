Despite Playing More Seasons, Shannon Sharpe Trails Travis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski In Total Career Earnings

Dec 9, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe looks on in the second half of the in season tournament championship final between the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Former NFL tight end and current sports personality Shannon Sharpe was arguably the greatest tight end in NFL history when he retired in 2004.

Advertisement

Sharpe currently ranks fifth all-time in receiving yards for tight ends (9,961), is fifth in receptions (808), and eighth in receiving touchdowns (61). But when he retired from the NFL in 2004, Sharpe led all tight ends in the three categories.

Sharpe played 14 seasons in the NFL, spending 12 seasons with the Denver Broncos and two with the Baltimore Ravens. According to spotrac.com, Sharpe has amassed $22.3 million in career earnings in NFL contracts. He was very likely one of, if not the highest-paid, tight ends in NFL history by the time he retired.

Despite playing more seasons than both tight ends, Travis Kelce (12 seasons) and Rob Gronkowski (11 seasons), Sharpe has made less money in his NFL career than both.

Gronkowski, playing from 2010-2021, has earned $70.6 million with two teams (New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.) Kelce entered the league in 2013 and will be playing in his 13th season this fall. In his 12 seasons, he’s earned $93.9 million.

But of course, Sharpe playing from 1990-2004 while Gronkowski and Kelce played in the 2010s and 2020s, had no chance to make more money than the other two tight ends. Sharpe played in a time when the salary cap was much lower than it is today, which is why his career earnings total is much lower than Kelce and Gronkowski’s.

Even in total net worth, Sharpe still trails the other tight ends. According to celebritynetworth.com, Sharpe has a net worth of $30 million. That is $15 million less than Gronkowski’s net worth of $45 million. Kelce’s net worth shatters Sharpe’s and Gronkowski’s, as his net worth is $90 million.

Despite their values and career earnings, there’s no doubt that the trio of tight ends is among the best in NFL history. All three rank in the top 10 for most receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns by tight ends in NFL history.

They’ve all won multiple Super Bowls, too. But who has been a part of the most wins in their career of the three? That would be Kelce, who, according to StatMuse.com, has won a total of 130 games while being a part of 45 losses.

Sharpe comes in at second with a 128-76 career record, with Gronkowski right behind him at 111-32. By win percentage, Gronkowski (77.62%) ranks first with Kelce ranking second (74.29%), and Sharpe ranking third (62.7%).