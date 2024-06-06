Tom Brady Roast Makes Dana White Quit Stand Up Comedy Forever

Everything that Tom Brady does turns to gold and the roast was no different. It was a roaring success, with many renowned stand-up comedians and celebs putting on a show. Dana White was also present during the night and tried his hand at roasting the great QB and his dear friend. However, the roast made Dana White realize that this kind of event is not for him.

Stand-up comedy is an under-appreciated art that only a few pull off. The president of UFC realized that during the roast. Dana appeared on Andrew Shultz’s Flagrant podcast, revealing how hard it was for him to go up on the stage in front of twelve thousand people and do one thing he isn’t cut out to do.

White asserted that he is a great public speaker but the thing with speaking publicly is that if you fumble during that, you can recover. However, stand-up is a different ball game. If you tell a bad joke, it is hard to come back from that. He stated that it is easier for him to gamble millions of dollars than pull off something like stand-up.

Dana affirmed that he did stand-up comedy twice and then declared that he won’t ever do it again. It was too hard and too much pressure even though he delivered a good performance without a teleprompter. He said,

“Stand-up is the most underrated thing of all time. If you’re public speaking and you f*ck up, you can recover. You f*ck up telling a joke, it’s a downward spiral that you’ll never be able to pull yourself out of because you’re not a professional comedian. F*ck that shit. I have done it twice, remember I said it here, you’ll never see me do any any of that sh*t again.”

Brady must be a really good friend for Dana to perform stand-up at his roast after an overwhelming experience the first time around.

Dana White Shares His First Stand-Up Comedy Experience

Dana is a jack of all trades. He can do anything without any hitch and likes to put himself out of his comfort zone from time to time. But the worst thing and hardest he has ever done is stand-up comedy, which he felt was a lot tougher than bull-riding and swimming with the Sharks.

The UFC CEO narrated his first stand-up experience. He and his friends had to write their jokes by themselves but they weren’t worried because they thought performing at a comedy club was a piece of cake. He stated that usually, these clubs are half empty and that’s what he expected for his first set as a stand-up comedian.

However, it was the opposite experience. The club promoted the event and much to the surprise of Dana, the club sold it. So when he arrived at the location, he was greeted by a line of fans outside the club, which made him extremely nervous.

He was so anxious not to fail and crash out that he made Tony Hindcliffe write the jokes for him. Dana almost gained even before he stepped on the stage. It was a completely new emotion for him. That day he vowed to never do stand-up comedy again.

Given his nature to take risks and put himself in uncomfortable situations, we could see him get up on the stage once again. But for now the’s set it in stone.