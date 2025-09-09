“This Is a Horrible Admission”: Redditors Criticize Jerry Jones for His Stance on Trading Micah Parsons to the Eagles

Oct 23, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Apart from the Green Bay Packers, the Philadelphia Eagles were one of the teams most interested in acquiring Micah Parsons. They’re an aggressive franchise that’s always looking to beef up its roster, so that’s not surprising. However, according to sources, Dallas Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones reportedly didn’t even entertain the offer. This had some NFL fans on Reddit going ballistic, questioning Jones’ negotiating skills.

We should first note what was reportedly offered to the Cowboys from the Eagles camp. Just get ready, because it’s a lot. And you might wonder why Jones didn’t at least entertain the trade.

“The team that actually threw in the biggest offer was the Philadelphia Eagles for two 1’s, a 3, and a 5, amongst other things,” Jay Glazer said via the NFL on FOX.

It’s a hefty package that Jones turned down. In the deal they made with the Packers, the Cowboys were only able to secure two first-round picks, one for this upcoming year and another for the next, as well as an aging former Pro Bowl defensive tackle. In the Eagles deal, though, they would’ve netted the same amount of picks and then some, plus a possible player.

Despite those additional picks, Jones rejected the request, then revealed recently that he did it without countering. “No counteroffer,” the 82-year-old owner said, per NBC Sports.

It may come as a shock to some, but it’s really not that surprising. The Cowboys and Eagles have a storied rivalry that is one of the fiercest in the sport. Usually, teams don’t trade superstars to their rivals because they know they have to play them twice a year. Not to mention, it adds unneeded fuel to an already rowdy game.

According to Glazer, that reason, paired with the Packers’ good-enough offer, is what ultimately got the deal done.

“Obviously, didn’t want to trade him in the division, but the Green Bay Packers, they chimed in early, they kept with it, and Kenny Clark is what made the difference for Dallas,” Glazer shared.

However, the insider also added that the Cowboys preferred to trade Parsons to an AFC team. But nobody called… at least with a serious offer.

In light of all the trade details being passed around, NFL fans on Reddit criticised Jones for not at least entertaining the Eagles’ offer. At the bare minimum, he could’ve given them an undoable counteroffer.

“IMO this is a horrible admission. If you are willing to trade a player, then the main calculation should be “how does it make my team better”… If the eagles were willing to throw in more very valuable picks or a much better package, then this is a horrible move… Hell at least entertain the notion to see if you can get green bay to bid against,” one user wrote vehemently.

“​​No harm in asking for ridiculous compensation. Jalen Carter + 2 1s,” someone responded.

It wouldn’t have been the worst thing in the world. After all, there’s no way the Eagles would’ve accepted such an offer.

“Thats just bad business Jerry. Always make a counter offer, even if its ridiculously insane,” another wrote.

“Jerry getting huffy about trading Parsons to the Eagles and not even entertaining it but then turning around and trading him to the Packers sure is something,” a fourth one joked.

It indeed is quite something. Jones sounds proud of himself for not negotiating with the Eagles. And it’s not like he should have, given the hatred between the two teams. But let’s not pretend the Packers weren’t another major rival … Green Bay and Dallas have a rivalry dating back to the 1960s.

In the end, Jones didn’t make the right move. He should get partial credit for not trading Parsons to the Eagles. But overall, Parsons shouldn’t have been traded at all. He was a key player for the Dallas defense and could have made them a serious contender. Their defensive line was shredded by Philly in the season opener, and this could remain a recurring theme throughout the season without the All-Pro pass rusher.