Mel Kiper’s NFL Draft 2.0 Pours Water All Over New England Patriots & Jayden Daniels’ Plan: New Hope Coming to Washington?

As the 2024 NFL draft inches closer, the biggest storyline leading up to the big event is where Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye will end up. While news around the No. 1 overall pick suggests that the Bears would gladly draft Caleb Williams, opinions are divisive when it comes to the next two in line — Daniels and Maye. As of now, Washington and the Patriots are the two most likely destinations for both QB prospects, considering their early draft pick opportunities.

The highly considered No. 2 overall pick, Jayden Daniels, at the NFL Scouting Combine this week, expressed his enthusiasm on the prospect of joining the Patriots, as he felt it would be “dope” to help the Patriots get back on the level Tom Brady had led them to. He said.

“Obviously, growing up and seeing what Tom Brady did there, six Super Bowls, that’s tough to live up to, but it would be dope to come in there and see the success they had and help them get back on that track,” as per NBC Sports Boston.

This statement, followed by the Patriots’ meeting with Daniels, made both fans and pundits alike feel that Jayden’s future is now a done deal. However, leading draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. believes that the Washington Commanders have a higher chance of picking Jayden before the Patriots get to have their say. The esteemed analyst made a compelling case for Daniels by reasoning that he is a slightly better fit in Kliff Kingsbury’s system. Despite Jayden’s slender frame, he uses it to his advantage, successfully proving time and time again that he is one of the best dual-threat QBs out there.

Mel Kiper Jr. overshadows his disadvantage with his impeccable passing and running abilities. His meteoric rise over the last 12 months makes him come into the season in red-hot form. Jayden, over the years, has displayed in his college career that he has an X-factor and an aura that gives him a magical ability to evade defenders. Add to the fact that Washington has two talented receivers in Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, Daniels would fit in like a glove immediately being a top-running passer. Kiper believes that due to these reasons, Daniels has an edge against the likes of Drake Maye.

“I’m sticking with [Jayden] Daniels here over Drake Maye (North Carolina), though it’s tight. Several NFL teams have Maye over Daniels on their boards two months out from the start of Round 1. I love Daniels’ fit with new Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who will run a wide-open offense and put his quarterback in the best position to succeed,” Kiper said. “Washington already has two really good (and young) wideouts in Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, so Daniels and [Kliff] Kingsbury would be able to start quickly. Daniels made a massive leap during his time at LSU, developing into a top-tier passer and runner. I can’t wait to watch him at the next level.”

So does this mean that the Patriots will most likely pick Drake Maye? The ESPN draft analyst certainly thinks so.

Mel Kiper predicts Drake Maye will Play for the Patriots This Season

It is no secret that the biggest hole in the New England Patriots system today is their offense. After Brady, Mac Jones had an impeccable rookie season, raising hopes. However, with Jones regressing massively over the last two seasons, and now, Bill Belichick leaving, the Patriots find themselves back to square one this season. What they need the most today is a quality quarterback to build back their offense and have a better showing than last season’s bottom finish in the AFC East.

With Kiper making a compelling argument for Daniels to go to Washington, the analyst also feels that the only logical option for the Patriots is to recruit Maye. The former Tar Heels star, like Brady, has a keen eye for downfield passes and is a proper hustler. With a similar frame and leadership acumen to TB12, Maye in Foxborough does make a lot of sense. Moreover, like Daniels, Maye this week expressed enthusiasm about joining the Patriots.

Kiper also played the devil’s advocate by hinting at the possibility of a change in the plan where the Patriots can end up focusing on veteran free agents like Russell Wilson or Kirk Cousins. However, Kiper argued once again that Maye’s sniper precision passing abilities make him a must-pick for the Patriots. He said,

“So unless New England takes a surprise run at one of the veterans on the market — Kirk Cousins? Russell Wilson, who is likely to be released? — Maye makes too much sense,” followed by “Sure, he’s the third passer off the board in this class, but he might be the No. 1 pick in many other drafts. He’s No. 5 on my Big Board, has special touch on downfield passes and can deliver every throw with precision.”

Kiper does make compelling arguments for both the players. But at the end of the day, both Daniels and Maye are top-quality shot callers. No team in the league would be at a loss picking either of them.