“This Is a Large, Large Concern”: Shannon Sharpe Shares Worrisome Take On Patrick Mahomes As Chiefs Struggle Offensively 

Patrick Mahomes hasn’t been looking too comfortable this season with the Chiefs. The defending champions that were mighty just a season before struggled to put points up the board, even against the struggling Broncos. Reacting to this, Shannon Sharpe voiced his concerns for the star QB.

In his latest edition of First Take, Shannon Sharpe was worried about how Patrick Mahomes has been struggling with the receiving corps this season. Despite winning six consecutive games, the defending champs still don’t seem as mighty as they used to.

Shannon Sharpe Hints at Mahomes’ Recent Struggle

While facing their divisional opponents, the Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes faced the unusual challenge of battling the flu. However, the outcome was far from a legendary “flu game” like Michael Jordan’s. The Chiefs managed to score only nine points against the Broncos, failing to score even one touchdown.

Thanks to this, now the defending champs are sharing their top spot in the AFC with the Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, and Jacksonville Jaguars. And this has raised alarming concerns among fans and pundits alike. One of the GOAT TE turned NFL analysts, Shannon Sharpe, emphasized his concerns about Mahomes’ recent turnover increase. On First Take, he said,

“Patrick Mahomes is starting to turn the ball over with greater regularity…This is a large, large concern because, offensively, the Chiefs are not who we’ve grown accustomed to seeing.”

Notably, The Chiefs, known for their explosive offense, are currently ranked 12th in the NFL in points per game, highlighting their lack of last year’s dominant form.

Fortunately, their defense has been solid throughout the year, preventing a more dire situation. Recognizing this, Sharpe also stressed that Patrick Mahomes is a talent deserving of trust and patience. After all, many still believe that the 2x MVP has the ability to rebound when it truly counts. However, Darius Butler seems to have a different opinion.

Did the Broncos Have Patrick Mahomes by the Throat?

After the Chiefs’ disappointing ‘flu-game’ upset loss against the Orange Crush, speculations spread like wildfire. And in the ongoing episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the NFL Punter couldn’t help but discuss the lost flu game. While Pat McAfee was seen defending Patrick’s loss of focus in the games, backing it up by ‘stats’, ex-Colts safety Darius Butler couldn’t help but comment on how Russell Wilson led Broncos presented a ‘hell of a game for Chiefs’ saying, “That Broncos defense had Patrick Mahomes in absolute hell…”

They even discussed why the Broncos couldn’t show this form in the early games. The Denver Broncos had an impressive defensive performance, which included five takeaways and limited the Chiefs to just nine points, consistently keeping them out of the end zone.

The Broncos had ‘their best game of the season’ as their defense intercepted two of the Mahomes’ passes. They consistently pressured the reigning MVP, recording 11 quarterback hits and forcing him to scramble in the backfield, while the secondary effectively shut down key Chiefs players. Notably, tight end Travis Kelce, who had 124 receiving yards in the previous game, was limited to 58 yards on nine targets.

They also dominated in the run game, out-gaining the Chiefs by a significant margin and allowing their fewest rushing yards since Week 1. Finally ending the 16-game losing streak, the Orange Crush secured a commanding 24-9 victory. Now full of momentum, the Broncos look ahead to their upcoming games with a new hope.