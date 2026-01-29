Patriots News: Robert Kraft Shrugs Off “Kardashian Curse” After Kendall Jenner Backs New England for the Super Bowl

The “Kardashian Curse” is a long-running internet theory that has stuck around since the 2000s. The idea is simple. Any man linked to the family runs into bad luck in his career sooner or later. NBA players have often been at the center of this talk, especially those Kendall Jenner has dated in the past, including Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, and Devin Booker. But what happens when it is an NFL team?

Jenner recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she FaceTimed Tom Brady, got his thoughts, and then bet on the New England Patriots to win in Super Bowl LX against Seattle. The segment was part of her Fanatics Sportsbook ad. In the ad, she jokes that while some of her former boyfriends hit rough patches while dating, she used the curse to her advantage, bet against those players, and won big.

Now, you have to wonder how Patriots fans are reacting to all of this. For one, Robert Kraft does not seem concerned. The Patriots owner brushed off the so-called curse and appeared more than happy to share a supportive message for Jenner after she bet on the team.

“Kendall, I just heard you put your money on us to win this Big Game. And you know what? I don’t believe that thing about the Kardashian curse. We’ve been underdogs plenty of times, and we’ve done okay. Let’s do it together,” Kraft said in a video shared via the Patriots’ X.

It was a lighthearted, quick video that showcased the owner’s playful personality. Clearly, he is not scared of a curse. And you cannot blame a man with six Super Bowl wins under his belt. He has been here too many times to believe the game’s fate comes down to external factors.

That said, fans in the comments did not agree. Some even thought that it was super cringy and that the social media team should take it down.

“Delete this now,” one wrote.“Cringe. Take this down. Now,” another added.

“RKK, with respect, you are flying a bit too close to the sun on this one,” a third added. One fan did take the time to point out why Kraft was making the video in the first place.

“To anyone reading, Kraft made this video as a favor for his friend Mike Rubin (who owns Fanatics, which also has a betting sportsbook). The ad below explains it well. But I still think Kraft should have said no to this,” they shared.

At the end of the day, these are meant to be fun collaboration videos that stir up hype for the Super Bowl. Still, it is easy to understand why talk of the Kardashian curse has some Pats fans shaking in their boots. They would rather Jenner’s money not be on them to win, and they would prefer Kraft not be linked to her at all.