“Aaron Rodgers Is a D*ck”: NFL Fans Up in Arms After Video of Disappointed Young Fan Goes Viral

Aaron Rodgers receives a fair share of criticism in the NFL world, and for a variety of reasons. Fans have always called him a narcissist who rarely, if ever, admits fault.

When COVID was going on, Rodgers reportedly misled the NFL, saying he was vaccinated when he was not. Not to mention, he’s a conspiracy theorist and drug enthusiast who embraces wild activities in the offseason. He’s simply not a role model parents might hope for.

Still, some fans believe that the Steelers quarterback doesn’t get nearly enough hate. In Rodgers’ latest headline-worthy moment, a video showed a kid tossing a football to the quarterback while he was golfing, probably to get it signed and thrown back. But the NFL star did something that completely subverted the kid’s expectations.

Instead of signing the ball or tossing it back to the kid, Rodgers threw it into the crowd on the opposite side. After a moment of confusion, the kid lowered his head and started to cry before the video cut off. A moment that was supposed to be once-in-a-lifetime quickly spiraled into an unexpected disappointment.

In response to Rodgers’ antic, fans didn’t hold back in criticizing the quarterback for his actions.

“Aaron Rodgers is a d*ck,” one flat-out said. “Everyone who’s ever met Rodgers, says he’s the biggest a** clown ever,” another wrote.

“Rodgers later blamed the kid for running the wrong route,” someone joked.

Although, many of the comments sided with Rodgers’ actions. They argued that the kid shouldn’t feel so entitled to think he would get the ball back.

“Probably has happened a thousand times over his life. He’s supposed to play catch with every person who throws sh*t at him?” they wrote.

It’s something worth keeping in mind. Rodgers has probably had a million people ask him to throw them a pass throughout his life. He’s entitled to decide whether or not he wants to engage whenever a ball is thrown his way.

Furthermore, it’s not like the kid was standing right next to Rodgers. In fact, it doesn’t even look like the quarterback knew where the ball originally came from. He simply picked it up and tossed it into the crowd because that’s probably what he thought he was supposed to do. In that sense, the event staff failed the kid, not Rodgers.

While it’s fun to jab him whenever the opportunity presents itself, he doesn’t seem to be at fault this time. It’s most likely a misunderstanding. So, make your jokes about Rodgers, but ease up on the character attacks. This isn’t the moment to make an example out of him.