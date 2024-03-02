Cam Newton Once Sued His Ex-GF & Baby Momma to Get His Luxury Ride Back

Jan 2, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) on the sidelines in the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Newton sits atop quite an impressive car collection. The star of the show is perhaps his well-known 1970 Oldsmobile 442 muscle car, for which he reportedly spent $45,000 on the modifications, including matte black frames, a 24K gold custom grill, and finishes. However, his most prized car seems to be a 2017 Rolls-Royce Bentley, considering he even went to court to get it back.

Newton reportedly sued his ex-girlfriend last year, as she allegedly failed to return the 2017 Rolls-Royce back to him after they parted ways. According to reports by RadarOnline, the former MVP served his ex-girlfriend Shakia ‘Kia’ Proctor with a lawsuit asking that she return his Bentley.

Per the court documents reportedly acquired by RadarOnline, the lawsuit claims that Newton bought the car on May 23, 2018, and is registered solely in his name. The ex-NFL star said he let Kia use the car with the understanding she would return it if they broke up. It’s important to note that Proctor is also the mother of four of the former NFL QB’s children.

The exes have three sons, Camidas, Chosen Sebastian, and Cashmere Saint Newton, and a daughter Sovereign-Dior Cambella. Kia had a daughter from her previous relationship, called Shakira that Cam Newton also helped raise. However, before the former QB had gone to court, demanding his car back, Kia had gotten there before him, demanding something much more important.

Cam Newton Sued for Child Support

This legal battle apparently started all the way in 2019 when Newton sued Proctor for paternity and sought child support and custody arrangements. She then reportedly countersued for $15,000 a month in child support, plus monthly utilities and expenses. Confirmation about this legal battle has not been acquired from either party.

In 2022, Proctor claimed Newton wasn’t following their temporary custody agreement, claimed that Newton owed her $21,357 as part of the agreement, but had not paid her, and asked a judge to find Newton in contempt of court. Newton and Proctor were together for four years and had four children, before splitting up. Newton is currently in a relationship with comedian Jasmin Brown, who is pregnant with his 8th child, and their first child as a couple.