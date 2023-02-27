“Bryce Young is the Stephen Curry of Football”: Pat McAfee & Dan Orlovsky Can’t Stop Praising the Alabama QB Despite His Diminutive Stature

Alabama Crimson Tide’s quarterback Bryce Young has earned quite a reputation in the football world even before stepping a foot in the NFL. The 21-year-old college quarterback has already broken quite a few records and is expected to fetch a hefty rookie contract ahead of the 2023 season.

In a quarterback hungry league, Bryce is a prized possession, a man who can completely change the fortunes of a franchise. While he might not straightway blow everyone away with his performances on the big stage, Pat McAfee and Dan Orlovsky reckon that he has the potential to outperform anyone and everyone after he attains some experience at the highest level.

Pat McAfee calls Bryce Young the ‘Stephen Curry’ of football

Talking about young college quarterbacks who are making the headings as we head towards the NFL 2023 draft, in a recent episode of the Pat McAfee Show, the former punter claimed that Bryce has the potential to become the Stephen Curry of football.

“Bryce Young is what 5 feet 10 inches tall or something like that. No offense Bryce Young but stats are stats,” McAfee said before comparing him to NBA legend Steph Curry. Despite being 6 ft 2 in tall, Curry has successfully established himself as one of the greats of the game. So Pat comparing Young with Curry says a lot about how highly he rates the 21-year-old.

Pat then asked Orlovsky if it worries him that Bryce isn’t that tall to which Dan replied, “I think the Bryce Young thing is so individualized. I think he is unbelievable and supremely talented. Here’s the thing Pat, you watch the game and you go, ‘play-wise, this is the guy.'”

However, Dan went on to add that not many stars who are as tall as Young have been able to dominate the proceedings on a consistent basis in the NFL. He then claimed that in the end, it will all come down to what exactly the franchises are willing to roll the dice on.

Bryce Young has the talent required to become a reliable franchise Quarterback

While Pat and Dan might have got their numbers a bit wrong as far as Dan’s exact height is concerned as he is not 5 feet 10 inches but exactly 6 feet tall, they sure aren’t wrong about the kind of talent he possesses. The 2020 CFP national champion is the recipient of the 2021 Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien Award as well as the Manning Award.

This shows that he has got the game to bamboozle his opponents on any given day. He holds the record for most passing yards in a single game for Alabama and his college football numbers suggest that he can be at his very best on a consistent basis, a quality which is quite rare to find.

All in all, looking at how things are heating up in the quarterback market at the moment, it won’t be a surprise if Bryce ends up getting drafted in the very first round of the 2023 draft.

