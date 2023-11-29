“This is Dangerous”: Jason Whitlock Accuses Deion Sanders of Poisoning Young Men Who are Playing Under His Command

Nov 25, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the field against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Whitlock has been a constant critic of Deion Sanders ever since his appointment to Colorado. He recently delivered a strong critique of the Colorado Buffaloes’ head coach, calling out his coaching style as ‘poisonous’. On his show Fearless, Whitlock drew parallels between Sanders and infamous cult leader Jim Jones as he expressed concerns about the impact on his players’ lives.

Advertisement

Jason Whitlock unleashed a scathing critique on Deion Sanders during Fearless’s recent episode, labeling Sanders’ leadership as inappropriate, immature, and poisonous. Whitlock criticized Sanders for what he sees as misguided strategies, particularly focusing on Sanders’ son, alleging a sacrifice of team development for personal gain.

He vehemently rejected the notion that Sanders is building character, urging others not to be deceived by what he considers charlatanism, saying,

Advertisement

“Deion is a football version of Jim Jones. Jim Jones talked people into committing suicide and drinking cyanide-laced Kool-Aid and killing themselves quickly. The stuff Deion is pumping into those kids – that’s a much longer process but it’s still very self-destructive.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WhitlockJason/status/1726978782311928250?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Whitlock accused Deion Sanders of manipulating religious values for personal gain. He claimed that Sanders, in an attempt to win football games, is distorting the word of God and using spirituality to conceal what he deems as immorality within the program. He added,

“This entire thing is about Deion and it’s about Deion being worshiped. This is dangerous. I’m not saying Deion is going to create a mass suicide, but he’s modeling a form of behavior that leads to self-destruction.”

He went on to liken Sanders to cult leaders, specifically referencing Jim Jones, accusing Sanders of making himself an idol and creating a culture centered around his own worship rather than the collective team.

Advertisement

Has the Deion Sanders Hype Train Derailed?

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes experienced a challenging season despite the initial promise with a 3-0 record. The team from Boulder lost eight of their final nine games. The team’s rapid descent led them to finish at the bottom of the Pac-12 standings after a brief moment as darlings of college football. Jason Whitlock questions the notion of Sanders as the next great college football coach.

Colorado’s recruiting woes deepen as key players like Antwann Hill, Danny O’Neil, and Jamarice Wilder de-committed following their 4-8 season. Wilder’s shift signals uncertainty. The earlier departure of Winston Watkins Jr. and Talan Chandler raises concerns about the program’s stability and Deion Sanders’ coaching impact.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/1729183185152745483?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Buffaloes’ 2024 recruiting class sits at a modest No. 65. The recent de-commitments in the class of 2025 signal potential challenges for Coach Prime’s program moving forward. While cultural attention and media hype surround the team, the looming transition to the Big 12 requires substantial recruiting successes, casting a shadow on Colorado’s current state.