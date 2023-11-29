Fans Annihilate Deion Sanders for ‘Kid Ain’t Even Faithful to His Girlfriend’ Remark; “Your Entire Roster is From the Transfer Portal”

Nov 17, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks off the field after a game against the Washington State Cougars at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State won 56-14. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders’ inaugural season with the Colorado Buffaloes had a disappointing end. Colorado settled for a 4-8 record and could not extend their run to the bowl contention, despite a promising start to the season. The sadness deepened as several college football recruits de-committed from Colorado. Coach Prime went on to criticize the NCAA’s practice of allowing players to go on visits after committing.

Deion Sanders expressed his candid views on recruits de-committing, highlighting the emotional nature of the decision. He questioned a prospect’s loyalty, drawing a parallel with girlfriends and relationships, “A kid ain’t even faithful to his girlfriend, you think he gonna be faithful to a school?”

Sanders advocated for a change in NCAA policy, suggesting that committed players shouldn’t take visits elsewhere. He emphasized the commitment to development, stating:

“We’re not an ATM. That’s not gonna happen here. You’re not coming here to get rich unless you’re coming here to go to the NFL and get your degree.”

The fans that created a buzz, rallying behind Deion Sanders at the start of the season have started questioning his recruiting policy. Fans have started criticizing him for bringing in many athletes from other schools when he joined the Buffaloes. They suggest Coach Prime must be aware of prospects’ potential lack of commitment to a school.

Fans Question Deion Sanders’ Recruiting Strategy, Suggesting Potential Hypocrisy

In just six months with the Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders reshaped the roster, securing standout transfer players. His coaching highlight was convincing Travis Hunter, who initially committed to Florida State, to join Jackson State. Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son, also shifted his commitment to Florida Atlantic after Deion’s JSU appointment.

Coach Prime flipped Dylan Edwards from Notre Dame and other commitments, fortifying Jackson State’s success with back-to-back SWAC titles. Deion Sanders faces a challenging period as players, including quarterback Antwann Hill Jr., decommit from Colorado.

Backlash on social media amplifies as three-star quarterback Danny O’Neil and running back Jamarice Walker follow suit. Wilder, previously committed since August, declared his recruitment as “100 percent open.’

Colorado confronted unprecedented challenges in a fiercely competitive Pac-12 season, with Deion Sanders navigating setbacks like a dissolving halftime lead, Shedeur Sanders’ injuries and now, recruiting struggles. Three commitments lost in 24 hours, however, mark a concerning trend.