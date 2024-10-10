mobile app bar

"This Is How Patrick Mahomes Would've Looked With a White Dad and a Black Mom": Saints Fans Crack Jokes About Their New Starting QB Spencer Rattler

Suresh Menon
Published

Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Last week, Derek Carr strained his oblique against the Chiefs. This unfortunate incident has now opened the door for rookie Spencer Rattler, who is set to assume the starting position for the New Orleans Saints in Week 6.

However, while Rattler’s debut should ideally have been the main talking point among fans, netizens can’t stop joking about how eerily similar he looks to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

For what it’s worth, fans seem to have a point. Rattler’s hairstyle is eerily reminiscent of Mahomes’. Add a Chiefs headband to the afro, and it is half of Patrick Mahomes right there.

They also share a similar left profile and body build, which is another reason fans can’t seem to shake the striking resemblance. As a result, netizens, as usual, took things up a notch by flooding social media with countless jokes.

From labeling Rattler as Mahomes from ‘Wish’ to joking about how Drake’s son Adonis has grown up to be an NFL player, here are some of the best jokes and jabs from the NFL community:

A few took the resemblance too seriously and warned Derek Carr that if history were to repeat itself, Rattler would soon replace him as the QB1.

The best joke, however, came from a fan who remarked that Mahomes would have looked exactly like Rattler if the Chiefs quarterback had been born to a white dad and a Black mom.

Humor aside, Rattler has a huge responsibility on his shoulders. In less than three weeks, he will square off against one of the best in the league: Baker Mayfield.

What makes this opportunity even more crucial is that if he puts in solid performances during Carr’s absence, there is a high chance that he can make the QB1 position his own.

Rattler has a point to prove this week

Although Saints HC Dennis Allen informed the media that Derek will retain his position once he comes back from injury, NFL insider Ari Meirov has another theory.

In his statement about the QB1 change for Week 6, Ari argued that “if Spencer Rattker takes this opportunity and does something… it is a real possible likelihood that Derek Carr could be done in New Orleans.”

The question now remains: Will Rattler be able to shine in his debut? While it’s hard to say, there are a few encouraging signs. In his press conference, Rattler revealed that he has made it a priority to get WR Chris Olave the ball when he’s in.

“I make it a key point that when he’s in, get him the ball,” he said, giving fans hope for a strong performance this week.

Fans believe that this statement shows Rattler has clear ideas and thoughts on how to construct his plays. Another interesting observation from the conference was the swagger with which he spoke. The rookie oozed confidence in his debut media appearance.

