“This Is Literally Stealing Money”: JJ Watt Goes Ballistic As Steelers Jaylen Warren Pays His “Entire Game Check” In Fines

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, JJ Watt, is often vocal about what he stands for. Even if it is against the NFL. Being the newest CBS Sports analyst, he has been vocal about many things since this season started. And this time around, it was about how he was not happy with the league’s imposition of a heavy fine on Steelers RB Jaylen Warren.

Advertisement

Warren was fined for a play against the Rams, which cost him almost his entire game check. He was fined $48,556 for a hit that wasn’t even flagged in his game against the Rams. A fine this big fired-up NFL legend JJ Watt to the point he accused the league of stealing money.

JJ Watt Accuses the League of ‘Literally Stealing Money From a Guy’

With 12 seasons under his belt, ex-Texans DE and latest CBS Sports Analyst, J.J Watt, is making the news as he stands against Jaylen’s unrequited fine. In his latest tweet on X(earlier Twitter), he voiced his opinion, saying, “This is literally stealing money from a guy.”

Advertisement

This is literally stealing money from a guy. I mean what are we doing here?

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JJWatt/status/1718616812017831987?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This came after Steelers running back Jaylen Warren was hit with another substantial NFL fine, amounting to $48,556, for a hit on Rams pass rusher Michael Hoecht during a recent game. Warren, who was in pass protection, initiated contact with the crown of his helmet, which violates the rules. However, the officials did not flag the play, which did not appear overly egregious. Hoecht was not injured.

This marks the second time this season that Warren has been fined for a hit that went unpenalized, with his previous fine totaling $48,333, which again almost amounts to his one-game pay. After all, Warren earns a little more than $857,000 a year, which accounts for just above $50,000 per game. The inconsistency in the fines has led many NFL players to view the league’s disciplinary process as arbitrary and unfair.

NFL Comes Under Fire for Unfair Fines

The NFL’s inconsistent enforcement of rules and questionable commitment to player safety has once again come under scrutiny, with the case of Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren highlighting the issue. Warren was fined over $48,000 for a block he made during a blitz pickup, a play that went unpenalized by the on-field officials. This fine essentially amounted to his entire game check, and it’s the second time this season he’s faced such a hefty fine for what appeared to be a legal play.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TomPelissero/status/1718358047859585298?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The NFL’s approach to financial penalties seems arbitrary and heavy-handed, notably when a player like Warren, with a base salary of $870,000, is fined over 10% of his earnings for two actions deemed legal by officials. This situation raises questions about the league’s principles and fairness in imposing fines, leaving many players and observers needing clarification on the NFL’s decisions.