George Pickens Addresses No Block Issue Right After Dominant Win Over Bengals: “I Kept Receipts”

Steelers’ star WR George Pickens told the media that he “kept receipts” after fans and media obliterated his stance on the no blocking situation. Talking after a dominant 2 touchdown 195 yards performance that reminded NFL world of his prowess, he said him and his teammates are very clear on who he is as person and player.

Even before the media could ask him any questions, he addressed last week’s comments, “I know I made some comments before this week that ticked you guys off. But I just wanna say that I’m just here to win, you know. Make the proper adjustments and just be a good player to be honest.”

After that he was asked a series of questions around his “experience” from last week. When asked specifically about his learnings and takeaways, he said, “I’d probably just say I kept receipts for sure. But you know people got a job to do. That’s probably the biggest thing I’ll take out of it.”

Pickens’ video and stance was harshly critiqued by some of the media members. Ex players and media personnel were quick to put him in the same realm as other “problematic” WRs. Most notably, Antonio Brown. Questions were raised if its a cultural issue and doubts loomed over Mike Tomlin’s ability to handle WRs. It was so bad that former Steeler Ryan Clark made an outrageous looking comment on the situation while Shannon Sharpe had this to say:

Yet, Pickens seems to have kept the “outside noise out.” When asked if the outside noise motivated him this week, he said, “to be honest I was just playing the best that I could. Like I said, I know I am true to myself. I literally have highlights, and blocking highlights. I know who I am personally but like I said I just came out here to play the best that I can.”



Pittsburgh ‘Steels’ the Show With Dream Like Teamwork

Yes the highlight will forever remain Mason Rudolph’s TD Pass to Pickens for a gain of 86 yards. But if you look closely, during the second TD play where Calvin Austin III rushes in, you can see three Steelers blocking to make way. There’s two tight ends, no. 80 Darnell Washington and no. 88 Pat Freiermuth and Jaylen Warren, who is a running back and rushes to block Germaine Pratt and send him straight to the ground.

It was the perfect show of teamwork and knowing what your guys need from you. Even though Pickens was not part of this sequence, it is safe to say that the culture in Pittsburgh is still in safe hands. So, at least that whole narrative can be put to rest.