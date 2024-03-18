Russell Wilson Sees His 1-Year Deal With the Steelers as a “Blessing”

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a steal deal after signing a 9-times Pro Bowler, Russell Wilson for a year, for just $1.21 million. However, for the star quarterback, it’s more of an opportunity rather than a downfall. Recently, in an interview with a Steelers insider Missi Matthews, Wilson discussed his arrival at the Steel City. Moreover, he feels fortunate enough to work under one of the best coaches in the league.

As he becomes a Steeler, Wilson is completely captivated by Coach Mike Tomlin‘s vision as he is aware of all the success Mike Tomlin has had with his incredible players and coaching staff. He recognizes Tomlin’s consistent winning season and feels it is a “no-brainer” to join such a winning culture. He stated,

“You know, it’s hard to win as often as he has, and he’s one of the greatest to ever do it. And to be around him, his energy, his culture that he has here, that was super exciting. For me, it was a no brainer for me…it’s a blessing because really for me to be released and then to come here…”

Additionally, he also talked about the team’s GM Omar Khan’s vision and the Steelers’ owner Art Rooney’s love for the franchise, which aligns with his and he is more than excited to be a part of it. Moreover, he recalled, walking down the Steelers’ hallway and seeing the six Super Bowl trophies which gave him chills.

Winning more Super Bowls has been a big goal for Russell Wilson, and it seems he is in the right place where he is surrounded by people with the same mentality.

Russell Wilson Building Team Chemistry

Russell Wilson is already feeling the bond with his new teammates. He mentioned enjoying dinner with Cam Heyward, Connor Heyward, and Pat Freiermuth. Plus, he has been chatting with other players like TJ Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick, learning more about the team culture and vision for success. He stated,

“And then to be around some other players and talk to guys like TJ and Minkah and spend some time with those guys on FaceTime and kind of asking them and talking to them a little bit about the culture here and the vision of winning and how their work ethic.”

Russell Wilson was all set to be the face of the Pittsburgh Steelers. But, surprise! Another star QB, Justin Fields, has joined the team too. Now, everyone’s debating who will be the main quarterback for the team.

However, the Steelers aren’t wasting time. They have got both experienced and a young gun at QB. And with top players like Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, and George Pickens on offense, they are looking unstoppable. No doubt, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be a dominant force and a team to watch out for in the upcoming season.