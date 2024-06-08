“This is So Much Deeper Than Just Football”: Chiefs Teammate Lauds Harrison Butker For Quick Action in a Life or Death Situation

Harrison Butker’s quick action during teammate BJ Thompson’s seizure saved crucial seconds vital for his recovery. According to reports, Thompson was in cardiac arrest for over a minute. As soon as Butker realized what was happening, he ran to the training staff to call on the staff members present. Chiefs’ safety Justin Reid lauded the actions taken by Butker and how he responded with such fragility and calmness simultaneously.

Advertisement

As per digital sports reporter PJ Green, Reid said,

“Harrison’s that guy. I mean, he loves all of us. And you know, we’re family. This is so much deeper than just football. And yeah, I mean, we root for each other, and in a moment like that, you just have to call yourself into action. Harrison did that. And the trainers moved so quickly to rescue BJ and helped make it happen.”

#Chiefs safety Justin Reid on watching Harrison Butker go get trainers for BJ Thompson: "Harrison's that guy. I mean, he loves all of us. And you know, we're family. This is so much deeper than just football. And yeah, I mean, we root for each other, and in a moment like that,… — PJ Green (@ByPJGreen) June 7, 2024

The experience was chilling for the staff, the athletes, and the fans across social media. Thankfully, the team also had a doctor down the hall in the facility. And everyone was rushed to Thompson’s aid on Butker’s notice. Footballers put their bodies through a lot for the entertainment and inspiration of millions. They have historically been looked at as the toughest, and the fiercest warriors.

However, lately, the collective consciousness has come to the much-needed realization that even though they carry the super strength or speed that we admire them for, they also hold the frailties of this unpredictable human body.

Thompson is now out of danger and recovering towards better health. But the way it was handled should be admired and replicated if the need arises again. And the Chiefs are headed in the right direction.

Kansas City Chiefs Recently Trained For Emergency Health Situations

As reported by Tom Pelissero, the VP of sports medicine and performance, Rick Burkholder went in depth about the whole situation. He revealed that the NFL mandates training for emergencies like Thompson’s unfortunate seizure. And they had recently held one such training session.

Burkholder said,

“We practiced Monday with a group called Walters incorporated who comes in and educates us and goes through scenarios as we went through yesterday. With BJ, when he had the seizure, [Harrison] Butker immediately ran towards the training room and grabbed Julie Frymyer and David Glover and then grabbed me and we went into the room eventually Tiffany Morton and Evan Craft came in as well.”

#Chiefs VP of sports medicine and performance Rick Burkholder detailed the team’s response to BJ Thompson’s medical emergency Thursday — including quick action by kicker Harrison Butker to run for help when Thompson began seizing in a meeting. Thompson is now awake and alert. pic.twitter.com/ka6e3Hjwfr — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 7, 2024

With the help of his teammates, the coaching staff, and the medical personnel available at the facility, Thompson was given the appropriate first response in time. They provided him with CPR and after one AD shock, he came back. The sequence of events shows being ready for emergencies is not to be taken lightly, and no one knows when or how that training will come in handy and even save someone’s life.