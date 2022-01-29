“This is the most I’ve ever felt Tom Brady will retire”: Julian Edelman believes Buc’s QB might actually hang up his cleats after loss the Rams

Tom Brady is giving a lot of signals that his time in the NFL might be done. And former teammate Julian Edelman believes that that might be true.

Even at the outstanding age of 44, Brady put up MVP number this season.

In leading the Bucs to a 13-4 record and the No.2 seed in the NFC, Brady finished the 2021 regular season with 719 passing attempts, 485 completions, 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdown passes. All of these make him just the third quarterback along with Drew Brees (2018) and Peyton Manning (2013) to lead the league in all four major statistical categories since 1991.

Tom Brady passing 🐐 67% completion percentage

🐐 5316 yards (1st)

🐐 43 TDs (1st)

🐐 102.1 passer rating 🔗 https://t.co/zwScKQp0gO pic.twitter.com/tdSawYjd0Q — FTNFantasy (@FTNFantasy) January 12, 2022

But with an earlier than hoped for playoff exit, the Bucs season came to an end. And with that, what seemed to be very casual rumours about Brady’s retirement, became a lot more serious.

Tom Brady himself did not deny nor confirm any rumours, meaning retirement could realistically be on the card.

Julian Edelman believes Tom Brady is the closest he has ever been to retirement

During the latest episode of Pardon My Take, Edelman made his thoughts clear on Brady’s retirement call.

“It’s tough when he starts bringing up family. It’s gonna have to be really good for him, probably. The team, how it’s going, who’s there, what coordinators are there. He has to feel like he can go out and win it. But this is the most I’ve ever felt like he could probably hang ’em up. It wouldn’t surprise me either way, that’s how — he keeps his poker face pretty good.”

Edelman also revealed that he has not spoken to Brady just yet.

“I haven’t. We just text a little, but nah, he hasn’t, I haven’t even asked him,” Edelman said. “It’s one of those things right now, especially if you’ve been in the situation after a season, a loss like he had, you don’t ask a guy. Like, he’s just gonna go do his own thing for a while.”

Tom Brady’s time in the NFL might emotionally be coming to an end. With his family playing a huge factor, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Brady would want to spend more time with them. So his decision might be one of the biggest decisions ahead of the 2022 season.

Also Read: “Joe Burrow is a quirky sort of genius like Tom Brady”: Skip Bayless gushes over Cincinnatti Bengals QB ahead of historic AFC championship game against Chiefs