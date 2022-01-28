“Joe Burrow is a quirky sort of genius like Tom Brady”: Skip Bayless gushes over Cincinnatti Bengals QB ahead of historic AFC championship game against Chiefs

Joe Burrow cemented his place amongst the AFC’s elite after a historic win against the Titans last week. And Skip Bayless sees a lot of Tom Brady in the young gunslinger.

Burrow became the first QB taken with the No. 1 overall pick to reach the conference championship game within his first two seasons as a starter and with a win, would become the first QB in Bengals franchise history to win three games in a single postseason. And while doing this, led the team to their first AFC championship since 1989.

Joe Burrow will make #NFL history this weekend. #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/MeUQdriNQS — Super Bowl LVI on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 26, 2022

An unlikely but remarkable run put Joey B in elite company. And Skip Bayless believes that might include the GOAT.

Skip Bayless sees a lot of Tom Brady in Joe Burrow

On a recent episode of Undisputed, Skip Bayless waxed lyrical of Joe Burrow’s and his ascension to the top.

“He’s got a little bit of that. That quirky sort of Brady genius for reading and seeing it and getting rid of it,” Bayless said.

“There’s something cocky about him,” the Undisputed co-host added. “There’s something brash about him. He’s saying that, hey, I know Arrowhead’s loud, you know? But he said I played the SEC and those stadiums are at least as loud as Arrowhead.”

Despite an outing that had him beaten up by the Titans D, Bayless saw remarkable fight in Burrow to pull through.

“Nine times you went down, yet wait a second,” said Baylesss. “You still completed 28 of 37. Wait a second, 348 yards. So clearly. He never got happy feet. Yeah, you know rapidly. He never went in the tank. He never started to see ghosts. Kept fighting and throwing and making throws that won a game against a team that I did not think he could be because I thought Tennessee at home with two games and all I thought, they were a lock.”

Joe Burrow will face up against the AFC’s titans in Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Sunday night. And with a Week 18 rematch that ended 34-31 in the Bengals favour, we should be in for a treat this weekend.

In Week 17, the @Bengals defeated the Chiefs 34-31 at the last second. After the game, Patrick Mahomes told Joe Burrow, “See y’all in the playoffs.” Here we are. AFC Championship | Sun. 3 pm ET | CBS & @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/Iez2gMEW5x — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 25, 2022

