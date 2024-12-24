“This is Very Similar to The Russell Wilson Situation Last Year”: Insider Says The Falcons Might Release Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins had a great start to life in Atlanta, where he instantly became a fan favorite, playing like a reliable regular-season QB. However, after a bad stretch of four losses where they threw eight picks, the Falcons have decided to bench him for rookie Michael Penix Jr. Despite giving him a 4-year $180 million contract, they might be willing to move on from him after only a season.

According to Adam Schefter, who appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, the Falcons are approaching a decision on Kirk Cousins’ future, though they haven’t made it yet. Schefter believes the likely outcome will be the team releasing the former Vikings quarterback. He compared Cousins’ situation to Russell Wilson’s in Denver, where the Broncos opted to move on before his contract guarantees took effect.

“I think in relation to Kirk Cousins, the Falcons haven’t gotten there on a decision yet but they will. But this is very similar to the Russell Wilson situation last year where there was a lot of talk about he could be traded or brought back. Ultimately in the end, the Broncos released him. I know the number with Couisns is much smaller but that’s what will wind up happening.”

Kirk Cousins’ no-trade clause complicates Atlanta’s options, as they cannot trade him without his consent—permission they’re unlikely to get. This leaves the Falcons with one logical move: releasing him before the March 17 deadline when his $10 million roster bonus becomes guaranteed.

Meanwhile, the Falcons still control their playoff destiny following Tampa’s recent loss. With two games remaining, they sit atop the NFC South. The Michael Penix experiment worked against the struggling Giants, but the stakes are higher as they face the Commanders next.

If Atlanta wins out, clinches the division, and secures a playoff spot with Penix under center, it would all but guarantee Cousins’ release before the March 17 deadline.

While the NFL offers no guarantees that Penix will succeed, being benched for a rookie is often a point of no return for a veteran quarterback

Keeping Kirk Cousins on the bench would create an awkward dynamic and could disrupt the chemistry in the quarterback room. As humble as Cousins may be, such a situation would undoubtedly test his ego and pride. Is he headed toward a fresh start?