“This is What the Texans Have Done”: Ian Rapoport Backs Raiders’ Decision on Maxx Crosby

The Las Vegas Raiders made one of the most shocking moves of the NFL offseason when they traded star pass rusher Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens for a massive draft package that reportedly includes multiple first-round picks.

For many fans in Las Vegas, the move felt like the end of an era. Crosby had become the emotional leader of the defense and one of the franchise’s most recognizable players since being drafted in 2019. But according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the trade represents something much bigger than simply moving on from a star.

In his view, it signals the beginning of a full organizational reset.

“This is the right thing to do for the organization,” Rapoport said on his YouTube channel. “I know it hurts for the fans.”

The reasoning starts with the reality of where both teams are competitively. Baltimore is firmly in win-now mode with former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson leading one of the league’s most talented rosters. The Ravens were already a contender, but lacked a dominant edge rusher capable of consistently changing games.

Rapoport explained that the team had been searching for that type of player for months.

“Crosby goes from the Raiders to the Ravens, who haven’t had a pass rusher like him in a very long time and certainly have been looking for this,” he said.

Baltimore even attempted to address the need earlier in the season before ultimately landing a smaller addition.

“I know at the deadline they tried to trade for a pass rusher and ended up with Draymond Jones,” Rapoport noted. “This is a big-time upgrade.”

Because of that context, Rapoport believes the Ravens were justified in giving up significant draft capital. Baltimore already has a strong core in place and can afford to sacrifice future picks for immediate impact.

“The Ravens get what they hope to be the final piece,” he said. “They give up a couple ones. That’s real compensation. But they also have a stacked roster and they have free agency. They can replace one or maybe two draft picks.”

And in the modern NFL, Rapoport emphasized, elite pass rushers like Crosby rarely become available.

“It’s hard to find another Maxx Crosby,” he added.

While Baltimore’s motivations are easy to understand, the Raiders’ side of the deal requires a longer view. Las Vegas is entering a rebuilding phase after several disappointing seasons and roster turnover.

That’s where Rapoport brought up the blueprint used by the Houston Texans, one of the league’s fastest recent turnarounds.

“They need to get it right and they need the draft picks to hit,” Rapoport explained. “This is what the Texans have done to get to where they’ve gotten.”

Houston rebuilt its roster in 2024 by accumulating high draft picks, selecting a franchise quarterback in C.J. Stroud, and surrounding him with young talent and a new culture under head coach DeMeco Ryans. Within a short time, the Texans went from one of the league’s worst teams to a playoff contender.

Rapoport suggested the Raiders may now be attempting a similar strategy.

“They get bad, they get the draft picks, they reload,” he said. “This is what a lot of good teams have done.”

The trade also provides Las Vegas with additional opportunities to build around its next core. The Raiders now hold the No. 14 pick in the upcoming draft along with extra first-round selections in future years, giving the front office flexibility to reshape the roster.

But as Rapoport acknowledged, rebuilds rarely happen overnight.

“It’s going to be a tough year this year,” he said. “They might not be very good.”

For Raiders fans, that reality may be difficult to accept after losing a player who embodied the franchise’s identity. Still, Rapoport believes the long-term outlook could justify the painful decision.

“It’s going to sting a little bit for Raiders fans,” he said. “But they should be happy with what’s coming.”