“No MVP Aaron Rodgers This Year”: Joy Taylor Doesn’t Expect the Veteran QB to Dominate the League in 2023

Aaron Rodgers’ Jets Trade Talks made the headlines with some conjecture due to pauses, but the wrap-up happened soon enough. It won’t be inaccurate to mention that the Jets are rather excited about Aaron Rodgers, especially after roping in so many of his Green Bay mates.

Advertisement

But as we say, with opportunities come responsibilities. The odds of the Jets emerging victorious in the Super Bowl have become 14-1 only with the Aaron trade-off. While several experts are still confident in Aaron’s ability, SPEAK’s Joy Taylor thinks that MVP Rodgers might not turn up this year.

Joy Taylor isn’t confident about Aaron’s MVP chances

NYJ’s Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett recently talked about his expectation with regard to Aaron’s performances this coming season. He said, “I want Aaron to play some of the best football he’s ever played.” While discussing about the same on ‘SPEAK on FS1′, Joy Taylor boldly spoke about Rodgers’ possibility of missing the MVP title by some margin this year.

Advertisement

Taylor claimed, “At the end of the day, it’s gonna come down to the elite of the elite who are actually at the top and realistically in the MVP conversation.” She then added, “don’t think we’re gonna see that for multiple reasons from Aaron Rodgers this year.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SpeakOnFS1/status/1673446033890607104?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Joy believes that Aaron has moved to a much tougher position with better opponents in the AFC East division. The Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, as well as the New England Patriots, all present killer competitive spirits, which makes the task for Aaron all the more difficult. In addition to that, Aaron’s initial struggles last year would be making the Jets a bit nervous as well.

2023 season holds massive importance for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has played for a cumulative 18 seasons thus far. The earnings made by Rodgers amount to $305 million playing for the Green Bay Packers, as per Sportrac. Additionally, Aaron might amass a staggering sum of over $107 million in 2024 as a member of the Jets.

He is already on the list of highest-paid athletes in the world, and his numbers will only continue to grow. However, still, the upcoming season will possibly be the most important one of his career. One must not forget that he was contemplating retirement before signing with the Jets. So in case he fails to do well in New York, his stint in the NFL might actually come to an end in 2024 only.