Deion Sanders Assesses How the Bears Will Face a Big Problem With Caleb Williams

Deion Sanders, the former ‘triple threat’ of the NFL is believed to be a visionary for multiple reasons. While his sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders are set to appear in the draft next year, Sanders is closely following the draft. According to Sanders on Sirius XM’s Mad Dog Radio with Chris Russo, the Chicago Bears will face a big problem with Caleb Williams.

The first few teams in the draft are dealing with quarterback problems, making this draft a QB race for many. Meanwhile, the Bears are eyeing the top prospect Caleb Williams. However, Deion Sanders had a premise that Caleb Williams would have difficulty adjusting to the Bears, more so in Chicago. Sanders placed his arguments around Williams’ transfer from California to somewhere colder, which could be problematic for Shedeur too.

“This kid can flat out play, I think he’s the best on board this year for sure,” said Deion Sanders, adding, “A kid that’s coming from California for the last couple years, right? And went to Oklahoma. That’s not terribly cold. Chicago’s cold man.”

Deion Sanders might have a point as the NFL season saw some shakeups with the weather this season. One of the coldest games ended up in the Miami Dolphins‘ elimination in the Wild Card Round at Arrowhead. While Caleb Williams has proved himself at USC, he has negligible experience in cold temperatures.

Deion Sanders’ Preferences for Shedeur Sanders’ NFL Landing Spots

That being said, Deion Sanders is looking forward to his son Shedeur’s draft. In line with what he said about the Chicago Bears and Caleb Williams, Deion Sanders presented some considerations for his son Shedeur Sanders‘ landing spots.

“Like, I don’t want my kid [Shedeur] going nowhere cold next year. He grew up in Texas. He played in Jackson, played in Colorado. Season’s over before it gets cold in Colorado. I’m just thinking way ahead. I don’t want that for him.”

Coach Prime‘s concerns are in good faith, but he seemed to ignore that Colorado can be cold sometimes. In fact, in a previous post, Sanders posted how he loved snow-covered Colorado, showing off his new snowmobile at Breckenridge.

“I Absolutely Love Colorado! Breckinridge was awesome,” Sanders wrote.

Moreover, Prime Effect forgot that his exclusion can be a tricky one. Out of 32 teams in the NFL, almost 12 dwell in colder conditions. To top it off, for any player to be suitable for the tensions of the league, versatility stands as one of the top qualities. In such a scenario, Deion Sanders who is known for his coaching skills presents a blurry picture for Shedeur and Shilo Sanders who are expected to declare their drafts next year.