mobile app bar

“This Is Who He Is”: NFL Analyst Marks Off Lamar Jackson For Not Having the Pressure To Win the Super Bowl

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Baltimore Bridge Collapse: While Lamar Jackson Prays for the Innocent Victims, Conspiracy Theories Around the Tragedy Begin to Emerge

Lamar Jackson. Picture taken from: USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson is undeniably one of the best Quarterbacks in the NFL currently. His accolades and performances each year are incredible but it all goes for a toss when you don’t have a trophy to show for. Fans have rightly been disappointed with the Ravens and Lamar for this and thus NFL analyst Joe Fortenbaugh feels that the QB’s constant failures on the big stage have made fans give up on him and his team.

In the latest edition of ESPN’s First Take, Fortenbaugh compared the Ravens with the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and said that fans have now made peace with the fact that Lamar & Co. aren’t winning a Super Bowl anytime soon. The analyst noted that the Ravens and Lamar Jackson have been on every pundit’s list as the Super Bowl favourites for the last six years. But every season, the QB has failed to take his team ahead of the finish line in the knockout games.

Fortenbaugh gave the most recent example of the Ravens vs Chiefs knockout match where the former entered as the favorites. But as the game progressed, Lamar and the offense were completely absent and Mahomes led his team to an eventual Super Bowl. The analyst argued that after six years of failures, people now know that the Ravens and Lamar choke when it matters and it’s futile to expect much from Baltimore.

“People understand after six seasons that this is who he is and this is who they are.”

While Joe went on a rant, the panellists were shell-shocked at the boldness of the statement. But as the mask of uncomfortableness fades, the statement gains more veracity in thinking.

Lamar Jackson And The Ravens Have Some Self-Reflection To Do

Since 2018, the Baltimore Ravens have won the AFC North Division titles thrice – 2018, 2019, and 2023. But the problem comes when it falls apart where it really matters. The economic dynamic and riches of NFL teams are such that money isn’t a matter at all for most teams.

Championships and playoff appearance money doesn’t matter. Nor does the money from winning the Super Bowl. What matters today is the silverware, the legacy attached to the Lombardi trophy, and the potential to increase sponsorship and exposure with the win. While this might come across as a capitalistic view, it also is the truth.

The Ravens and Lamar have been set up to win for the past six seasons. While they do fulfil their potential by almost always making postseason appearances, their ability to disappear when it matters the most is disappointing. Their last Super Bowl victory came in 2012 with a team that has no remnants in the current team. Thus it’s on Lamar & Co. to live up to their predecessors’ accomplishments.

There surely is no empirical evidence to Joe’s claims, the comments from Ravens fans to the clip prove that they believe it. But does this mean the Ravens would never win the Super Bowl? Absolutely not. As the famous adage goes, luck is being ready when the opportunity comes. For Ravens fans, it’s better to see the failures with this view.

Baltimore’s consistent run in the regular season shows that they are a well-oiled machinery. Now with less pressure and maybe a hint of the right opportunity coming their way, it wouldn’t be surprising to see this being finally their silverware draught ending season. Safe to say, an exciting season lies ahead of us.

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Read more from Suresh Menon

Share this article

Don’t miss these