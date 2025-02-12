“This Is Why We Laugh at Y’all”: Fans Roast Dak Prescott for Saying Cowboys Are “Very Close” to Their Super Bowl-Winning Rivals

The Dallas Cowboys simply can’t do themselves a favor. The RB debacle, the Dak Prescott overpay and injury, the evil sun attacking them mid-game, the underwhelming head coaching hire—they’ve become an easy target for banter and mockery. And Prescott just added to it by claiming they are “very close” in competitiveness to their divisional rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, who just won Super Bowl 59 in blowout fashion.

You expect players to be confident in themselves and their teams when they’re asked questions by the media, but come on. There must be a limit.

Prescott argued that they always play the Eagles tough, which, even if it was true (which it’s not), is a comment that comes at a strange time. He gave credit to the NFL champs, sure, but he believes it’s the Cowboys’ “turn” now.

Somehow, the Cowboys believe it’s their “turn” every year.

“I feel like we compete with the Eagles and beat ’em, for the most part, when we played ’em. I don’t wanna say check the record when they’re the guys holding the trophy right now. (Laughs) So, credit to them, they’ve earned it and they deserve it by all means,” said Prescott.

“But, yeah, very close. Especially watching the NFC Championship. Those two teams… we battle against each and every year a couple of times. I feel confident about, we’ve gotten the better part, each and every time… Credit to them. It’s our turn, and it’s on us,” he continued.

It was an admirable statement, but not without its issues. Prescott claimed they “get the better” of the Eagles every time they play, yet they’ve lost four of the last six to Philly, including two demolition derby losses this year by a combined score of 75-13. Fans already love to roast the hoity-toity Cowboys, so giving them fodder this good is almost unfair.

“This is why we laugh at y’all. “I mean, we play both teams every year…. No shit” Meet us in the playoffs and don’t let Jordan Love or Brock Purdy send yo fraud a** home. Just say “Next question” you’ve talked for a decade. Jayden Daniels has more credibility than you,” One frustrated fan wrote.

And it wasn’t just Twitter fingers that were poking fun at Dak Prescott. One of the biggest Cowboys haters in the world joined in on the fun too.

Stephen A. Smith goes to town on Cowboys QB for Eagles comments

Stephen A. loves little more than laughing at the Dallas Cowboys, beloved by his old nemesis Skip Bayless. And, to be fair to Smith, Dak Prescott kind of handed him all the ammo he needed with those short-sighted comments. After calling Dak “delusional”, Smith hilariously thanked Prescott for giving his fellow print journalists something fun to write about during downtime in the NFL calendar.

“Clearly delusional. We know this, this is Dak Prescott. When has he not been delusional? We’ve seen evidence of this time and time again from this guy… I want to thank Dak Prescott, because I happen to care about my brethren in print media… and I wanna thank Dak Prescott for giving them material,” Stephen A. said on First Take.

“When your star QB, who unjustifiably, is the highest-paid QB in the NFL, continues to run his mouth in inexplicable fashion, I have to acknowledge that at least the journalists benefit from it, so I gotta thank him for that,” he continued.

The Cowboys were a premier NFL franchise from the late 1960s until the mid-1990s, thanks in large part to iconic coaches Tom Landry and Jimmy Johnson. Since 1995, however, the Cowboys have been a paper tiger, which is what makes Prescott’s comments all the more ill-advised.

Across those three decades, Dallas is 11th with 263 regular season wins. However, their eight playoff wins across that span are tied for 16th-most, and 13 behind Philly’s 21. The Cowboys haven’t even made an NFC Championship since 1995, which is why talk of Super Bowls from people in the organization every offseason is so tiring.

With Prescott out for most of last year, the Cowboys finished a disappointing 7-10. They then fired a veteran coach and hired one with no experience. It’s as if they’re just trying anything and hoping it sticks. With $60 million a year going to Prescott and over $30 million going to CeeDee Lamb every year for the foreseeable future, they better hope something sticks soon.