“This Isn’t Aaron Rodgers Bringing Nathaniel Hackett and Davante Adams”: Veteran NFL Analyst Explains Why Steelers Should Sign Allen Lazard

The Pittsburgh Steelers rocked the NFL world earlier this week with a late-offseason trade of star wideout George Pickens. They managed to acquire a third-round pick for a player they likely would’ve let go for free next offseason, so it made some long-term sense. However, in the short term, it leaves Pittsburgh short-handed at wide receiver. Again.

Right now, the Steelers’ wide receiver room is looking pretty barren. They traded a second-round pick for Pro Bowler D.K. Metcalf earlier this offseason, but beyond him, no other wideout on the roster has posted even a 600-yard season since 2020. Robert Woods is a proven veteran, but at 33, he might be past his prime. Calvin Austin showed some flashes last year, but it remains to be seen how good he can truly be.

Behind them, there’s not much to consider other than 2024 rookie Roman Wilson, who missed most of the season due to injury. That’s why many NFL insiders, including NBC’s Mike Florio, believe the Steelers will make another move at WR before training camp commences.

With their pursuit of Aaron Rodgers apparently still alive post-Pickens trade, Florio floated the idea of “another Allen Lazard-Aaron Rodgers reunion.”

“Lazard reduced his salary for 2025 from $11 million down to $2.5 million. It is a very tradable contract,” said the PFT journalist (via YouTube).

“I don’t know why the Jets want to keep a guy—and we did talk about Lazard yesterday, because I said with all due respect, he stinks when Aaron Rodgers isn’t around, but he’s great when Aaron Rodgers is around. I’m told he is in play for the Steelers,” Florio added.

Florio also said he’s not sure why Steelers fans would “scoff” at the addition of Lazard. From his perspective, it’s adding a veteran to the fold for cheap. It’s not the same as when Rodgers went to New York and brought a whole baggage train of players and coaches with him.

“The guy is good when he’s paired up with Aaron Rodgers. And you need someone other than D.K. Metcalf. This isn’t Aaron Rodgers bringing Nathaniel Hackett, and Davante Adams, and Allen Lazard, and Randall Cobb, and David Bakhtiari, and Aaron Jones. This is one guy, who has proven time and again that he is a vastly different player with Rodgers, than without Rodgers.”

As Florio said, Lazard has been pretty productive when he has Rodgers throwing him the ball. In his one year without Rodgers in 2023, he averaged just 22.2 yards per game. In 2022, however, he had 60 receptions for 788 yards and six TDs.

After Rodgers’ return in 2024, he bounced back with 37 catches for 530 yards and six TDs. He’s a more-than-capable WR2 behind Metcalf, and he’s still only 29. If worst comes to worst, he can battle with Robert Woods for the WR3 role on the outside behind Calvin Austin, who generally works out of the slot.