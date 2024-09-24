“This Might Actually Be a Curse”: Jacksonville Fans Crack All Kinds of Jokes as the Jaguars Team Plane Fails to Take Off From Buffalo.

Sep 23, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass against the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ embarrassing 47-10 loss left fans frustrated as the team yet again failed to gain their first victory of the season. Trevor Lawrence was also at the receiving end of the fire for his worst performance of the year, falling short of outplaying Bills’ Josh Allen in any way. Even after the game ended, it seemed Jacksonville’s woes were far from over.

Advertisement

Following the MNF showdown, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Jaguars’ plane faced “mechanical issues,” resulting in a flight delay. The four-hour flight was delayed until 1 am EST. As if the loss wasn’t bad enough, the unfortunate delay would cost the franchise valuable practice time and much-needed rest for the athletes.

However, when the news circulated on social media, fans couldn’t help but reference the franchise’s supposed curse. The Jaguars haven’t won a single NFL Honors award in their 29 years as a franchise. With this season’s promising roster, many believed that the long-running curse might finally be broken.

However, with the team’s dismal 0-3 record, it seems the evil eye still has its sights on them. Moreover, the plane incident has many fans convinced that the jinx extends off the field too!

Even former NFL veteran Clay Harbour reacted to the news of the delay on X, referencing the ‘curse.’ The former tight end wrote, “Oh no. This might actually be a curse,” in response to the Insider’s report.

Oh no. This might actually be a curse. — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) September 24, 2024

Jaguars fans soon flooded the comment section as well. One netizen, for instance, expressed his conviction about Jacksonville being jinxed and how he thinks the franchise won’t be winning anytime soon.

I’ve been saying it dude. This franchise is 1,000% cursed!!!!!!!! I just don’t know who we f over, but we will just never be a winning team. Not ever — UglyShinobi20 (@Joey64457827) September 24, 2024

Another fan took a dig at the head coach Doug Peterson, saying that the franchise is trying to leave him in Buffalo!

They trying to leave Doug Pederson at the airport lmaoo. — Johnathan (@johnathanvolk) September 24, 2024

One notably disappointed fan wrote:

Make them take the bus — JaguarGator9 (@JaguarGator9NFL) September 24, 2024

This clever fan quipped:

They never touched down in Buffalo!!! So what is the point of this tweet? — Casey (@CaseyJ_516) September 24, 2024

While some fans were joking about the plane delay being related to the Jacksonville curse, others couldn’t look past their quarterback’s disappointing play.

Trevor Lawrence draws comparison with David Jones

Jacksonville failed on many fronts during Monday’s game, but the most disappointing was Lawrence‘s less-than-impressive numbers. The signal-caller only completed 21 out of 38 passes for 178 yards with one touchdown. Furthermore, he threw one interception and was sacked four times.

Fans were understandably upset with the quarterback, with some even comparing Lawrence to Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. One X post, in particular, featured a side-by-side comparison of the two players’ stats, and the difference wasn’t significant.

They also pointed out how, despite having similar numbers, Jones is considered ‘the worst QB of the league’ while Lawrence enjoys the title of ‘generational talent.’

Trevor Lawrence is literally just Daniel Jones with long blonde hair pic.twitter.com/9PhYeVXXyy — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 24, 2024

The No.1 pick of the 2021 NFL draft has a lot to prove this season. Already on the brink of being tagged as the “worst QB”, it’s high time Trevor Lawrence pulls up his socks and proves his mettle on the field.