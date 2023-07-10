3 Years after Mentoring Daniel Jones, Eli Manning and Current Giants QB Inspire Local Youth with Football Skills and Mentorship

New York Giants quarterbacks Eli Manning (10) and Daniel Jones (8) on the field for pregame warmups on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Phi. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Legendary quarterback Eli Manning and current New York Giants QB Daniel Jones recently took time out of their schedules to teach football to a group of local kids at Westhampton Beach. The event, captured in a video shared on social media, showcased Manning and Jones imparting their knowledge and skills to the enthusiastic young players.

The significance of this event goes beyond just a fun day of football. It serves as a reminder of the mentorship and guidance that Manning provided to Jones when he first joined the Giants three years ago. Manning, a two-time Super Bowl MVP, took it upon himself to teach the nuances of the game to the young quarterback who was drafted sixth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. During Manning’s final years with the Giants, he worked closely with Jones, sharing his experience and expertise to help the rookie develop as a player.

In a heartwarming video shared by Coach Bryan Schaumloffel on Twitter, New York Giants quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Eli Manning were seen dedicating their time and expertise to teach and inspire local kids at a school in Westhampton Beach. The video captured a special moment where the young players had the opportunity to learn from two esteemed quarterbacks.

Coach Bryan Schaumloffel expressed his gratitude for Manning’s ongoing support and commended his contributions to the program over the years. He also expressed appreciation for the opportunity to work with both Manning and Jones, acknowledging their exceptional character and professionalism.

As the young players at Westhampton Beach School experienced firsthand, the guidance and inspiration from NFL stars like Manning and Jones can ignite a lifelong love for the game and set the stage for future success on and off the field.

Eli Manning’s Insights on Mentoring Daniel Jones: Preparing, Comfort, and Dynamic

Three years back when Eli Manning gave an interview to SportsCenter, he opened up about his experience mentoring Daniel Jones, the then-rookie quarterback for the New York Giants. Manning’s insights shed light on the guidance and support he provided to Jones as he navigated his early years in the NFL.

Regarding his relationship with Jones, Manning emphasized that treating young quarterbacks as he had treated others in the past was essential. He believed in helping them learn and understand the game without hand-holding, offering guidance on protections, concepts, and defensive strategies.

He said, “It’s fun, it’s fun teaching you know I’ve enjoyed that over the years with other quarterbacks kind of teaching the game of football teaching an offense I think it helps me learn it as well.”